Clark County, NV

Crossing guard recruitment underway ahead of the new school year

By News 3 Staff
 4 days ago
news3lv.com

What CCSD is doing to address vacancies in schools with greatest teacher shortages

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a wrap for the first day of classes in Clark County public schools. Superintendent Jesus Jara toured several schools throughout the day. At Harley Harmon Elementary School, Jara and the principal praised the Paraprofessional Pathways Project partnership with UNLV that helps get support staff and paraprofessionals into the classroom as licensed teachers.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Thousands of Las Vegas students head back to school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Summer is officially over, and thousands of Clark County School District students are making their way back to school. Monday marks the first official day of the 2022-2023 school year for our local students. Last week, News 3 talked to CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas hosts back to school pool party event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is giving Clark County students a warm welcome back as part of their back-to-school pool party event. The event took place on Saturday, August 6, at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and was hosted by Councilman Scott Black and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

School bus catches fire on freeway, no injuries

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A school bus caught fire on Monday afternoon, say officials. It was reported around 12:30 p.m. on I-215 westbound near Hualapai. Police say the bus caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on board except the driver, who was able to get off the bus safely.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Microschools' promote alternative education model in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With classes set to resume at Las Vegas public schools on Monday, several so-called "microschools" are promoting themselves as a possible alternative for children's education. Las Vegas-based group The Learning Outpost hosted an open house on Saturday to connect families with leaders of a half-dozen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police look to identify southwest valley shooting suspect

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a shooting last week. The incident happened on Thursday, August 4, at around 1:24 p.m. at an apartment complex located at the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road, near Sahara Ave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Deadly stabbing under investigation near Pecos, Washington in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that's believed to have taken place in the east Las Vegas valley Saturday. A man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas with a stab wound at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells talks new Vegas happenings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world so who better to break down some of the other entertainment that came to our city over the weekend. Melinda Sheckells from offthestrip.com and onthestrip.com joined us with more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the Las Vegas Arts District late Friday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 4th Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County remembers Olivia Newton-John following news of passing

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County is remembering icon Olivia Newton-John after her passing on Monday. Officials shared this memory from 2014 when she was honored with a key to the Las Vegas Strip as she started her 'Summer Nights' residency at The Flamingo. Then Commissioner Tom Collins is...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police looking for missing 62-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas police are looking for a 62-year-old man reported missing on Friday. Police say Danny Conn was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. leaving his home near Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. He was expected to walk to a friend's house to get...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas patient care technician heals through singing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient care technician at a Las Vegas hospital is developing quite a reputation. Roberto Esquivel is becoming known around Southern Hills Hospital for singing to patients. The hospital shared video of Esquivel meeting with a patient and explaining how he started his form of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

