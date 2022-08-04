Crossing guard recruitment underway ahead of the new school year

Read on news3lv.com
Related
news3lv.com
What CCSD is doing to address vacancies in schools with greatest teacher shortages
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a wrap for the first day of classes in Clark County public schools. Superintendent Jesus Jara toured several schools throughout the day. At Harley Harmon Elementary School, Jara and the principal praised the Paraprofessional Pathways Project partnership with UNLV that helps get support staff and paraprofessionals into the classroom as licensed teachers.
news3lv.com
Thousands of Las Vegas students head back to school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Summer is officially over, and thousands of Clark County School District students are making their way back to school. Monday marks the first official day of the 2022-2023 school year for our local students. Last week, News 3 talked to CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas hosts back to school pool party event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is giving Clark County students a warm welcome back as part of their back-to-school pool party event. The event took place on Saturday, August 6, at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and was hosted by Councilman Scott Black and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
news3lv.com
Red Cross responds to five over the weekend home fires, 23 people displaced
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Red Cross of Nevada responded to several home fires across the valley over the weekend. According to the organization, volunteers and staff responded to five home fires in Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Elko. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Video captures Las...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
School bus catches fire on freeway, no injuries
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A school bus caught fire on Monday afternoon, say officials. It was reported around 12:30 p.m. on I-215 westbound near Hualapai. Police say the bus caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on board except the driver, who was able to get off the bus safely.
news3lv.com
Valley residents upset Republic Services will reduce trash removal service
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some valley residents are upset to hear their trash service will soon be cut back, but Republic Services says anyone affected was receiving extra service this whole time. A notice from Republic Services is circulating on social media, prompting residents who have both to choose...
news3lv.com
'Microschools' promote alternative education model in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With classes set to resume at Las Vegas public schools on Monday, several so-called "microschools" are promoting themselves as a possible alternative for children's education. Las Vegas-based group The Learning Outpost hosted an open house on Saturday to connect families with leaders of a half-dozen...
news3lv.com
Arborist rescued in Las Vegas after slipping from safety harness 35 feet in air
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An arborist was rescued in a Las Vegas neighborhood after slipping from a safety harness and getting stuck 35 feet in the air Friday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says crews were called Friday morning about an arborist stuck in a palm tree near Pecos and Russell roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Community gathers behind smoke shop clerk caught on camera stabbing would-be robber
Las Vegas (KSNV) — “Glad you’re safe,” “Supporting you from Hong Kong,” and “Bravo!”. They’re words of support followed by hundreds of donations to a gofundme created to cover potential legal fees for a smoke shop owner, Johnny Nguyen. Nguyen can be...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police look to identify southwest valley shooting suspect
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a shooting last week. The incident happened on Thursday, August 4, at around 1:24 p.m. at an apartment complex located at the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road, near Sahara Ave.
news3lv.com
Deadly stabbing under investigation near Pecos, Washington in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that's believed to have taken place in the east Las Vegas valley Saturday. A man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas with a stab wound at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks new Vegas happenings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world so who better to break down some of the other entertainment that came to our city over the weekend. Melinda Sheckells from offthestrip.com and onthestrip.com joined us with more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the Las Vegas Arts District late Friday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 4th Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One...
news3lv.com
Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
news3lv.com
Scene of crash involving semi-truck cleared after creating traffic jam on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash involving a semi-truck briefly brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 15 heading through the resort corridor. The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue, according to the incident page for Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. A...
news3lv.com
Popular donut shop, Randy's Donuts, to open first location in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One popular Southern California donut shop is making its way into Sin City. Randy's Donuts will be opening its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, August 16, at the corner of Rainbow Blvd. and Sahara Ave. This will be the donut shop's first location in Nevada...
news3lv.com
Clark County remembers Olivia Newton-John following news of passing
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County is remembering icon Olivia Newton-John after her passing on Monday. Officials shared this memory from 2014 when she was honored with a key to the Las Vegas Strip as she started her 'Summer Nights' residency at The Flamingo. Then Commissioner Tom Collins is...
news3lv.com
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police looking for missing 62-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas police are looking for a 62-year-old man reported missing on Friday. Police say Danny Conn was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. leaving his home near Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. He was expected to walk to a friend's house to get...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas patient care technician heals through singing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient care technician at a Las Vegas hospital is developing quite a reputation. Roberto Esquivel is becoming known around Southern Hills Hospital for singing to patients. The hospital shared video of Esquivel meeting with a patient and explaining how he started his form of...
Comments / 0