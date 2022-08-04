Read on 13wham.com
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: caring hearts
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a gift from the heart. Residents at the Friendly Home have been making heart shaped pillows from cardiac patients at Rochester General Hospital for the last ten years. Each bears a tag that it was made with love. On Monday, they...
Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
13 WHAM
RCSD holding recruitment events and hiring on the spot to fill vacancies
Rochester, N.Y. — Like many districts, the Rochester City School District is hiring for the upcoming school year. The district held a hiring event Monday. It needs to fill hundreds of positions, including in the classroom. "I think the city school district will help me grow as a teacher...
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
13 WHAM
Regional traffic operation center renamed
Rochester, N.Y. — The Regional Traffic Operations center on Scottsville Road has a new name. The building has been renamed in honor of the late Monroe County Director of Transportation James Pond. Pond served the department for nearly 28 years and was named Director back in January 2021. County...
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake
His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.
13 WHAM
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
13 WHAM
Home evacuated in Genesee County
Genesee County — Crumbling ground has forced a family to evacuate their home in Genesee County. Firefighters say the home on Scribner Road in Pembroke is starting to fall and could be gone by morning. 13 WHAM was told the homeowner started hearing popping noises and first responders quickly...
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
westsidenewsny.com
Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care
HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
WHEC TV-10
Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
13 WHAM
PlayROCs Your Neighborhood returns after two-year pandemic break
Rochester, N.Y. — To raise awareness and advocate for safe, accessible play spaces for children of Rochester, Healthi Kids teamed up with 50 neighborhood partners for the return of its 5th PlayROCs Your Neighborhood event. All children, families and residents were encouraged to join Healthi Kids and its partners...
wxxinews.org
What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three?
What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three? The decline of Kodak, B&L, and Xerox has led to some opportunity... and some gaping holes to fill. This hour, we look at one of the places that's much further along: Innovation Square, home to...
13 WHAM
Shots fired overnight on North Clinton and Kappel Place in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — While hundreds of individuals gathered in the area of North Clinton Ave and Kappel Place, the sound of gunfire erupted, causing hundred of people to start running in every direction, around 2:15 a.m. Due to the size and aggressive nature of the people running, officers were...
13 WHAM
Black Culture Festival returns for its third year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Willpower Media Company hosted its third annual Black Culture Festival, sharing music, arts, love, and soul. The Black Culture Festival was created to celebrate black culture and the success the community has created and accomplished, as black people in America. This year, they gave away a...
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Third annual Black Culture Festival held at Parcel 5
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester celebrated black culture today with the third annual Black Culture Festival. The event was held downtown at Parcel Five and hosted by local business Willpower Media Company. There were activities, food, free haircuts, and this year they gave away a scholarship to a student heading...
How the Northeast Safety Committee used a community-based approach to keep festival after party civil
Any violations of city ordinances during these celebrations could result in a municipal code ticket or traffic ticket being given out that carries fines.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Canandaigua
The homeowner reported that the fire happened in the attic and that everyone in the household — including pets — got out of the home safely.
WHEC TV-10
Recruitment event for Rochester City Schools on Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're looking for work, the Rochester City School District is hiring for the new school year. There will be a recruitment event at 10 a.m. at Mercantile on Main, which is at Sibley Square on 240 East Main Street. The school district is looking...
