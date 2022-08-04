ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: caring hearts

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a gift from the heart. Residents at the Friendly Home have been making heart shaped pillows from cardiac patients at Rochester General Hospital for the last ten years. Each bears a tag that it was made with love. On Monday, they...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Rochester, NY
Canandaigua, NY
13 WHAM

Regional traffic operation center renamed

Rochester, N.Y. — The Regional Traffic Operations center on Scottsville Road has a new name. The building has been renamed in honor of the late Monroe County Director of Transportation James Pond. Pond served the department for nearly 28 years and was named Director back in January 2021. County...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Home evacuated in Genesee County

Genesee County — Crumbling ground has forced a family to evacuate their home in Genesee County. Firefighters say the home on Scribner Road in Pembroke is starting to fall and could be gone by morning. 13 WHAM was told the homeowner started hearing popping noises and first responders quickly...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care

HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
HOLLEY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

PlayROCs Your Neighborhood returns after two-year pandemic break

Rochester, N.Y. — To raise awareness and advocate for safe, accessible play spaces for children of Rochester, Healthi Kids teamed up with 50 neighborhood partners for the return of its 5th PlayROCs Your Neighborhood event. All children, families and residents were encouraged to join Healthi Kids and its partners...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Shots fired overnight on North Clinton and Kappel Place in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — While hundreds of individuals gathered in the area of North Clinton Ave and Kappel Place, the sound of gunfire erupted, causing hundred of people to start running in every direction, around 2:15 a.m. Due to the size and aggressive nature of the people running, officers were...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Black Culture Festival returns for its third year in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Willpower Media Company hosted its third annual Black Culture Festival, sharing music, arts, love, and soul. The Black Culture Festival was created to celebrate black culture and the success the community has created and accomplished, as black people in America. This year, they gave away a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Third annual Black Culture Festival held at Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester celebrated black culture today with the third annual Black Culture Festival. The event was held downtown at Parcel Five and hosted by local business Willpower Media Company. There were activities, food, free haircuts, and this year they gave away a scholarship to a student heading...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Recruitment event for Rochester City Schools on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're looking for work, the Rochester City School District is hiring for the new school year. There will be a recruitment event at 10 a.m. at Mercantile on Main, which is at Sibley Square on 240 East Main Street. The school district is looking...
ROCHESTER, NY

