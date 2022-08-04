Tabula Rasa Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) _ Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.6 million in its second quarter.

The Moorestown, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.07 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, came to 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.5 million.

