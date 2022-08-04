Superior Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPNX) on Thursday reported earnings of $41.6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.17 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $224.6 million in the period.

