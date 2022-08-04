ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPNX) on Thursday reported earnings of $41.6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.17 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $224.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPNX

The Associated Press

Tredegar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported net income of $14.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share. The plastic films...
The Associated Press

Global Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) _ Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $12.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and to extinguish debt, were 12 cents per share.
The Associated Press

PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter. The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.
The Associated Press

Sysco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $510 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.15 per share. The results beat Wall Street...
The Associated Press

Gossamer Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts...
The Associated Press

HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13...
The Associated Press

American Vanguard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million. The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The agricultural products company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period. American Vanguard shares have increased 47% since...
The Associated Press

NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $35.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.
The Associated Press

New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
The Associated Press

Protara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment...
The Associated Press

Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share. The results topped Wall...
The Associated Press

Reynolds Consumer Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $52 million. On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations....
The Associated Press

CIM Commercial Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a...
The Associated Press

SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported profit of $201.6 million in its second quarter. The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period. _____. This...
The Associated Press

Distribution Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.
The Associated Press

Hilton Grand Vacations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $73 million. On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. The company posted revenue of $948 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
The Associated Press

Black Diamond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed...
The Associated Press

Intra-Cellular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $86.6 million in its second quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
The Associated Press

Executives Overwhelmingly Agree Finance and Accounting is Key to Business Growth, but Few Make the Investment, Paro Study Finds

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- According to the 2022 Financial Maturity Study from Paro, a Chicago-based startup disrupting the way companies access on-demand financial expertise, 93% of senior finance executives say investing in finance and accounting is essential for sustaining business growth. However, only 24% of executives say they are investing in these functions to drive growth. Rather, they say they are focusing resources on efficiency, resulting in potentially limited expansion opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005029/en/ Finance & Accounting: the growth function businesses miss out on (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

