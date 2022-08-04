The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:

SEALY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO