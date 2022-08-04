ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bay Area Entertainer

We welcome Smoke and Vape Factory to Texas City!!

· Welcomes their new member Smoke and Vape Factory!. Located in the Mainland Crossing shopping center, near Luna's Mexican Grill and Cafe Petra. A one-stop Smoke & Vape Shop for all the premium quality products varying from Disposables, Vapes, Vaporizers, CBD, Premium Juices, E Juices Salt Nick, Pipes, Glass, Kratom, Coils, Hookah, Hookah Flavors, Coals, Tropical and Edibles, Detox and much more.
TEXAS CITY, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Sealy City Council Gets Allen’s Creek Reservoir Update [VIDEO]

The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:
SEALY, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
fox26houston.com

City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston gets new hike, bike trails, bus service

If you are a lover of the outdoors, there is some good news headed your way this year. The Houston Parks Board and South Post Oak Economic Development TIRZ 9 are introducing a new nexus hike-and-bike trails and Metro bus service to the Hiram Clarke Road corridor of Southwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown

State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Phase 2
thevindicator.com

Dayton, the good, the bad, and the ugly

It was quite an eye-opening experience at last week's Dayton City Council meeting as City Manager Steve Floyd laid out the good, the bad, and the ugly facing the community. Floyd opened the meeting with a lengthy report that looked at the hard times at hand and some solutions to those problems while pointing to several positives along the way.
DAYTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Two great events coming to Historic 6TH Street

SLINGFEST GALVESTON ISLAND 2022 and SPYDER/RYKER G-TOWN INVASION…. EVENTS • SAME LOCATION • SEPTEMBER 22-25 • HISTORIC 6TH STREET, TEXAS CITY, TEXAS. Alamo Cycle Plex; SlingFest Events; Spyder Ryker Invasion; Riders4Life Texas; Shaw Girls, Family and Friends; House Of Sound Car Audio; Street Zone Ryderz; Without Limitz Ryderz; H-Town Spyder & Ryker Ryders; Slinging Out Hunger by Ms.Nesie; SLINGSHOTS Y AMIGOS; RCB Custom Street Whips; Pimp My Sling; Audio Hoggz; Zarate Steel Works; Sound Evolution; Da Bass LLC; ATL Slingshot Store; Riders4Life Can-Am; Riders for Life Foundation; Slinging With Jesus; Brooks BBQ & More; Wrice BBQ; Riders4Life Global.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families

HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
HOUSTON, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
HOUSTON, TX
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST

8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

HOUSE 2 HOME: Questions to ask a builder, saving with a higher interest rate, and ways to boost your home’s value before you sell

The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of spectacular properties available right now -- including a modern masterpiece inside the Loop.
HOUSTON, TX

