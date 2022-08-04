Read on www.virtualbx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Related
Harris Co. commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
A system of all-electronic tollways is safer, more efficient and less costly to manage than staffed toll plazas, head of communications for HCTRA said.
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
We welcome Smoke and Vape Factory to Texas City!!
· Welcomes their new member Smoke and Vape Factory!. Located in the Mainland Crossing shopping center, near Luna's Mexican Grill and Cafe Petra. A one-stop Smoke & Vape Shop for all the premium quality products varying from Disposables, Vapes, Vaporizers, CBD, Premium Juices, E Juices Salt Nick, Pipes, Glass, Kratom, Coils, Hookah, Hookah Flavors, Coals, Tropical and Edibles, Detox and much more.
austincountynewsonline.com
Sealy City Council Gets Allen’s Creek Reservoir Update [VIDEO]
The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
defendernetwork.com
Houston gets new hike, bike trails, bus service
If you are a lover of the outdoors, there is some good news headed your way this year. The Houston Parks Board and South Post Oak Economic Development TIRZ 9 are introducing a new nexus hike-and-bike trails and Metro bus service to the Hiram Clarke Road corridor of Southwest Houston.
houstonpublicmedia.org
New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown
State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
cruiseradio.net
Construction Nearing Completion on Royal Caribbean’s $125 Million Galveston Terminal
In a tweet, Royal Caribbean shared progress this week on its brand-new $125 million cruise terminal at the gulf port of Galveston, Texas. The 161,300 square foot facility is scheduled for a November 2022 completion, and once finished will welcome the largest cruise ship that has ever homeported in Galveston: Allure of the Seas.
RELATED PEOPLE
thevindicator.com
Dayton, the good, the bad, and the ugly
It was quite an eye-opening experience at last week's Dayton City Council meeting as City Manager Steve Floyd laid out the good, the bad, and the ugly facing the community. Floyd opened the meeting with a lengthy report that looked at the hard times at hand and some solutions to those problems while pointing to several positives along the way.
Two great events coming to Historic 6TH Street
SLINGFEST GALVESTON ISLAND 2022 and SPYDER/RYKER G-TOWN INVASION…. EVENTS • SAME LOCATION • SEPTEMBER 22-25 • HISTORIC 6TH STREET, TEXAS CITY, TEXAS. Alamo Cycle Plex; SlingFest Events; Spyder Ryker Invasion; Riders4Life Texas; Shaw Girls, Family and Friends; House Of Sound Car Audio; Street Zone Ryderz; Without Limitz Ryderz; H-Town Spyder & Ryker Ryders; Slinging Out Hunger by Ms.Nesie; SLINGSHOTS Y AMIGOS; RCB Custom Street Whips; Pimp My Sling; Audio Hoggz; Zarate Steel Works; Sound Evolution; Da Bass LLC; ATL Slingshot Store; Riders4Life Can-Am; Riders for Life Foundation; Slinging With Jesus; Brooks BBQ & More; Wrice BBQ; Riders4Life Global.
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katy moves to 'severe' mandatory water conservation measures, officials say
The mayor of Katy has announced the start of stage three mandatory restrictions for water usage until further notice. See how you might be affected.
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
Click2Houston.com
City of Katy issues mandatory water restrictions for residents after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions
KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has issued a mandatory water restriction for residents as the city is now in Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions. The mandatory water restrictions go into effect immediately based on the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. Watering is limited to two days a...
Click2Houston.com
More than 100 acres burned during grass fire in Brazoria Co. Saturday, fire marshal says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Fire officials in Brazoria County worked to put out a grass fire Saturday afternoon. According to the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was happening near County Road 18, about one mile east of Highway 36. Around 7:45 p.m., officials say the fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
‘Enough is enough’: Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished
HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven’t gotten far. “Nothing has been done. I’ve been contacting the city to try to get some help,” said...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
Elite Houston hospitals reach top spot on annual Best Hospitals list by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings for the yearly study are based on patient care and safety, outcomes, reputation, nursing, and advanced technology of the hospitals.
Click2Houston.com
HOUSE 2 HOME: Questions to ask a builder, saving with a higher interest rate, and ways to boost your home’s value before you sell
The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of spectacular properties available right now -- including a modern masterpiece inside the Loop.
Comments / 0