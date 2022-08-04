Hazard pay is the latest casualty of the 'waning pandemic phase'

Read on kuow.org
Related
KUOW
No more hazard pay for Seattle grocery workers
Grocery stores in Seattle have been required to pay an additional $4 an hour to workers since last February. The money was meant to compensate them for the risk of working during the pandemic. But it was always temporary, and now it's going away. KUOW’s Ruby de Luna is here...
KUOW
Celebrate Farmers Market week in Seattle
Sunday, Aug. 7 marked the start of National Farmers Market Week and the Seattle City Council has issued a proclamation in appreciation of the 17 farmers markets across the city. Jennifer Antos is with the Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance. She said the markets strengthen the region’s food system by connecting...
Comments / 0