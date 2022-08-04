ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including many Republicans who support the death penalty, urged the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The group of 61 state legislators sent a letter...
Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Two men vying for the Navajo Nation presidency announced their running mates Monday, choosing candidates from the New Mexico portion of the reservation to broaden their appeal. Navajo President Jonathan Nez selected Chad Abeyta, a 33-year-old political newcomer who is an Air Force veteran and...
Susan Campbell (opinion): Primary Day a good time to be on history’s right side in CT

Happy Primary Day! Whatever your political affiliation, today you can be a part of history. But first, a little story: In the early part of the last century, as discussions were heating up over woman suffrage, the Connecticut Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage counted clubs in 161 towns whose members vowed “to leave nothing undone that might help the downfall of the suffrage party.”
