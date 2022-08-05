Volkswagen Doesn't Know If There'll Be A Golf 9

Read on carbuzz.com
MotorAuthority
2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production
Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
The Verge
The US-made 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will start at $37,495
Volkswagen announced that the 2023 ID.4 electric crossover SUV, which the automaker just started producing at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will start at the suggested price of $37,495 — making it one of the more affordable plug-in crossovers on the market today. Combined with the federal EV tax...
Sorry America, Mercedes-Benz Is Killing The EQC
Mercedes-Benz has taken to the EV life like a hip hop artist to the backseat of a Maybach, and the company looks set to reach its carbon-neutral targets if it continues at this rate. At the forefront of its electric crusade is its range of EQ electrified vehicles. The German manufacturer has launched an entire lineup of EV vehicles, including the EQA and EQB SUVs, with the EQS and upcoming EQE representing the sedans. Unfortunately for us Americans, certain models such as the Mercedes EQC never made it stateside. This crossover SUV, manufactured at Mercedes' German factory in Bremen is a direct competitor to the Tesla Model X, and rumors are swirling that this young buck's life is to come to an end in 2023 according to a letter sent from the manufacturer to its sales partners.
insideevs.com
Opel / Vauxhall Astra Electric Hot Hatch Reportedly In Development
Even though Stellantis sold more EVs in Europe than Tesla in the first half of 2022, none of its electric models are particularly quick or exciting, since they are all based on the same two platforms (PSA’s EMP1 and EMP2) with the same 134 hp (100 kW) motor and 50 kWh battery pack. But according to a new report, that may change fairly soon as Opel / Vauxhall is reportedly working on a hot hatch version of the upcoming all-electric Astra.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America
When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
MotorTrend Magazine
Lost Behind VW's Emissions Cheating Scandal? Diesel-Fed Jetta Racecars
The 2006 Volkswagen Jetta isn't exactly a car that set the world on fire. It was a decent A-to-B daily driver that offered a roomy, upmarket-feeling alternative to the Japanese and American economy cruisers of the era, though its then-new, Audi-style waterfall grille proved mildly controversial among the VW faithful. The diesel variants' getting tied up in Volkswagen's massive emissions-cheating scandal were more controversial still, but there was a less well-known, racier side to the Jetta TDIs of the era...
Was The Electric Mazda MX-30 Crossover A Mistake?
Back in October of 2021, Mazda invited us to the first drive event of its first all-electric vehicle, the MX-30. It turned out to be a great little compact crossover that was practical, fun to drive and would have been easy to recommend if it wasn't for two major issues. The first was that it was only going on sale in California, and the second was that the MX-30's EPA-estimated range was just 100 miles. It was clear that Mazda wasn't expecting to sell a lot of its first all-electric car versus the gas-powered Mazda CX-30, but it has sold even less than we expected.
New Lawsuit Claims Chevy's Flex Fuel Cars Can't Run E85
A new class action lawsuit has been filed against GM in the state of Illinois. It alleges that certain Flex Fuel-equipped vehicles cannot be properly operated while on E85 without the cars sustaining damage. As of now, the only known affected model is the 2016 Chevrolet Impala, claimed by the plaintiff, Michael Fleury.
Wheels Could Fall Off Toyota SUV
Toyota issued one of its rare recalls due to an extremely dangerous malfunction.
New MG7 Could Have Been A Great Toyota Camry Rival
Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.
Ferrari Recalls Every Car Since 2005, Cybertruck Won't Be Cheap, Polestar 3 Details Leaked: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to both a new week and a new edition of our automotive news recap, Cold Start. Since our last roundup on Friday, we've learned that there will be a faster version of the Audi RS6 soon. We've also discovered that the Subaru Outback is the only midsize car to pass a new IIHS safety test and the first Rimac Nevera customer car has been delivered as McLaren starts modifying the classic SLR for its richest customers.
