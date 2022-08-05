Volkswagen Doesn't Know If There'll Be A Golf 9

Mercedes-Benz has taken to the EV life like a hip hop artist to the backseat of a Maybach, and the company looks set to reach its carbon-neutral targets if it continues at this rate. At the forefront of its electric crusade is its range of EQ electrified vehicles. The German manufacturer has launched an entire lineup of EV vehicles, including the EQA and EQB SUVs, with the EQS and upcoming EQE representing the sedans. Unfortunately for us Americans, certain models such as the Mercedes EQC never made it stateside. This crossover SUV, manufactured at Mercedes' German factory in Bremen is a direct competitor to the Tesla Model X, and rumors are swirling that this young buck's life is to come to an end in 2023 according to a letter sent from the manufacturer to its sales partners.

CARS ・ 23 DAYS AGO