New Town, ND

MHA Nation aims to make healthcare accessible

By Lauren Davis
 4 days ago

NEW TOWN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Fort Berthold Reservation is now making healthcare more accessible for people in the area.

The recently opened MHA Nation Diabetes Education Center is located in New Town.

The goal of the center is to educate the community about maintaining healthy lifestyles and habits for people with diabetes.

The center has a demonstration-style educational kitchen, a yoga studio, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2QdL_0h5MQ3i400
Courtesy: RML Architects/MHA Nation

“We want to be able to provide the services of what we are able to do right here for the membership but also looking to expand that so that we can provide those services to non-natives as well. and get to that point where we are providing all services to all the community,” said Jared Eagle, the health administrator for the MHA Nation.

According to the CDC, Native Americans have a greater chance of having diabetes than any other racial group in the country.

The MHA Kidney Dialysis Unit will be constructed adjacent to the diabetes education center and it is set to open in September of 2023.

KX News

KX News

