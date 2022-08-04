Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake

Read on www.eastidahonews.com
Boise Police: officers have located 9-year-old girl reported missing
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers have made contact with a 9-year-old girl reported missing earlier Monday morning from the Vista neighborhood. "The investigation is ongoing, but our officers have made contact with Bridgette. We have information that she is with a family member," the Boise Police Department said in a message posted on Twitter just before 10 a.m. Monday.
Three Injured in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were injured when an car crossed the centerline and struck a pickup Sunday evening south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded a little after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Guadalupe Colis, 21, of Hailey was headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The crash blocked the roadway for more than an hour and forced traffic to detour.
Crash along Curtis Rd. after driver speeding on highway
BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise was temporarily closed in both directions Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of N. Curtis Road and I-184. According to Boise Police Department (BPD), the 18-year-old male driver was spotted by an officer...
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
Will Boise Rethink Banning Bridge Jumping After Two Are Injured?
The Boise Greenbelt is an incredible free place to enjoy a bike ride, go far for a walk and get some great exercise. However, this weekend some folks got carried away as a bridge jumper jumped onto a floating device, injuring several people. Bridge jumping in Boise? Yes, you can...
Boise man charged with aggravated battery after shooting
BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old Boise man was charged with felony aggravated battery after a shooting a man he knew Friday afternoon. Officers with the Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to the 200 block of South Franklin Park Drive after receiving a report of shots fired Friday around 2:30 p.m.
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
Grass fire burns 8-10 acres in northwest Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road in Boise. According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Boise Fire Department, Eagle Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded.
Man clinging to tree for 18 hours is rescued by Caldwell Police
CALDWELL, Idaho — Josh Carter could hardly hang on much longer to the tree that was keeping him afloat in the river. He was there for 18 hours before Caldwell law enforcement rescued him. On Thursday, Canyon County Sheriff's deputies, Caldwell Police, Caldwell Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics...
Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit runs mock mission
BOISE, Idaho — If your adventure takes a turn for the worse, there is a team of Gem State volunteers at Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue ready to help. Local sheriff offices deploy Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue whenever they need extra support. On Saturday, the team ran a mock mission just south of Arrowrock Reservoir.
Teen who drowned in Lucky Peak identified
Bobby Sichulailuck, 16, from Boise, disappeared into the lake on July 18 after falling off a Jet Ski. His body was recovered about two weeks later.
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
Boise Fire makes rescue after bridge jumper lands on raft
The Boise Fire Department used a rescue throw bag to help one of the victims to shore from the raft. Two people were taken to the hospital after the incident.
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
Missing 16-year-old recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho — The 16-year-old teen who fell into the Lucky Peak reservoir over two weeks ago was just found, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine deputies. Police identified the teenager Thursday as Bobby Sichulailuck of Boise. The Sichulailuck's body was found in the water near a dock,...
Fatal Crash in Kuna Under Investigation by Task Force
KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed pursuit Saturday night that ended in a head-on crash that killed two men in Kuna. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, and 28-year-old Jonathan Calderon died in the head-on crash at around midnight on Saturday. Calderon was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Garcia died in the crash. The sheriff's office says Meridian Police attempted to pull Garcia over for allegedly driving erratically but sped off at a high rate of speed towards Kuna without his headlights on in a Nissan Altima. Meridian Police called off the pursuit when it entered Kuna jurisdiction and officers notified Kuna Police. Kuna officers attempted to use spike stripes which Garcia avoided. Eventually, Garcia allegedly lost control and went into oncoming traffic, still without headlights, and struck the pickup driven by Calderon. The Boise Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF).
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Car crash in Kuna leaves two dead after vehicle pursuit by police
KUNA, Idaho — Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night after a vehicle pursuit in Kuna. The incident began shortly before midnight when Meridian police attempted a traffic stop for 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, who was seen driving erratically and without headlights near the corner of Meridian Road and East Central Drive.
