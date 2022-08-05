Steelville School District Has A Location For A Learning Center For This School Year

Read on www.mymoinfo.com
Related
mymoinfo.com
Big River Ambulance District pleased to see bond issue passed
(Cedar Hill) The Big River Ambulance District was happy to see their Proposition Public Safety issue pass last week in the primary election. After failing in April, district patrons decided to try again, but spent more time and effort educating their voters on why the bond issue was needed and what it will do to help the district. Big River Chief Scott Fisher says they will not waste time before placing an order for new vehicles.
mymoinfo.com
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
tncontentexchange.com
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
mymoinfo.com
JPAD Battle of the Badges blood drive
(Festus, Crystal City) The amount of blood donations to the American Red Cross tends to drop significantly over the summer months. To help with that, the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District is trying to do its part the replenish the blood supply by holding its annual Battle of the Badges blood drive next week. JPAD Deputy Chief Ken Strathmann says this annual drive always comes at a good time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow.
mymoinfo.com
Football Officials Needed
(Southeast Missouri) There is a shortage of officials for high school sports. You can get involved if you’d like. There will be an informational meeting Thursday night at 7:00 at River Eagle Distributing for anyone that is interested in officiating high school football. 30 year officiating veteran Shelton Sago of Farmington tells us what the meeting will entail…
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Farmington) A 71 year old man serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the Farmington Correctional Center. Richard Richter had been in prison since 1976. He had also been sentenced for fires degree robbery with a revolver, robbery, assault and two counts of second degree murder. Officials...
Missouri used car salesman hides over $300,000 in commissions from IRS
A used car salesman pleaded guilty to three tax charges and confessed to hiding over $300,000 in sales commissions to the IRS Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scenicstates.com
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
mymoinfo.com
Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center
(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities say Kevin Andrews was a 42 year old male serving a 15 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first degree burglary from St. Louis County.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
tncontentexchange.com
Five Farmington pound pups need homes
Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
mymoinfo.com
Flat River Band Having Success on Country Music Chart This Year
(Farmington) J-98 and The Turnbough Special welcomed home the Flat River Band Thursday. They have been seeing success this year with their latest E.P. titled “Sights and Sounds”. The band is made of the three Sitze brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo who grew up in Madison County. The...
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
abc17news.com
Tracking rain and a slight cool down
TODAY: Showers and storms will keep the forecast a little cooler today. While the chance for rain will be widespread, not all will see a soaker today. Showers have developed ahead of the a cold front approaching from the northwest this morning. As it enters our northern counties this morning, it will bring another chance for light showers. The front looks to arrive south of I-70 by this afternoon. Ahead of the front, some pop up thunderstorms are possible after lunch, but a better round of storms looks like it will develop along the front during the late afternoon and early evening. The timing of this would place our better chance for thunder, lightning, and heavy rain south of I-70, over communities like Jefferson City, Linn, Hermann, the lake area and the like. Rain behind the front won't be as heavy, but steady rainfall may continue into the evening. Again, drops may fall areawide, but the best rainfall will come with the convective storms south of I-70, where some could see a half an inch or more. No severe weather is expected with this round. Temperatures may remain in the 80s behind the wind shift north of I-70, but ahead of the cold front, highs are likely reaching low 90s.
Comments / 0