Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for pushing woman in front of train

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
Teen fatally shot, man wounded in double shooting on Queens street
Police are investigating a double shooting on a Queens street that left a teen dead and another man wounded Sunday evening, authorities said.
Man shot while attempting to break up robbery in smoke shop on Upper West Side
A man was shot in the foot while attempting to break up a robbery in an Upper West Side smoke shop.
Jewish Man Attacked on E Train at Queens Plaza in What Cops Believe Was a Hate Crime
The police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a Hasidic Jewish man in the face while uttering anti-Semitic remarks on an E train at Queens Plaza late last month—in what cops are investigating as a hate crime. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was punched without provocation while...
bkreader.com
Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops
Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
NBC New York
NYC Man Gets 7 Years for Slashing Smoker Who Wouldn't Share Cigarette
A judge sentenced a 44-year-old Bronx man to seven years in prison after slashing a man's neck outside a mall almost three years ago, prosecutors announced Friday. Edwin Hernandez was sentenced nearly three months after pleading guilty to second-degree felony assault, Westchester prosecutors said. The Bronx man had been accused...
NBC New York
Menacing Trio Corners 13-Year-Old, Robs Him at Gunpoint: NYPD
Three suspects are wanted by police for a broad daylight armed robbery of a 13-year-old, all over a pair of headphones, authorities said Saturday. The violent midday holdup occurred July 12 in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. The department released photos of the perps almost one month after cornering the teen boy on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.
fox5ny.com
Violent crime up more than 50 percent on NYC subway system
NEW YORK - Crime in the New York City public transit system was up nearly 57 percent in July compared to the same period a year ago. In one incident on Friday, July 15, a 37-year-old man was walking down the stairs inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station when he bumped into a man.
1 killed, 1 hurt in Jersey City shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
yonkerstimes.com
Another Bronx Heroin/Fentanyl Mill Busted; 55 Pound of Narcotics Seized
Approximately $5 Million drugs found; Six individuals apprehended on fire escape as they attempted to flee. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging mill in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx. Over 25 kilograms of narcotics (more than 55 pounds), carrying a street value of more than $5 million, was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts. The packaging mill was located inside an apartment across the street from a public elementary school and near the Bronx Zoo.
Bergen Prosecutor: NYC Driver Had Hundreds Of Black Market Pills For Sale In Secret Compartment
A Bronx driver was caught with hundreds of prescription pills packaged for sale when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, a 33-year-old pharmacy worker, was seized following the stop in Teaneck, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Members of his Narcotic Task...
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Asian man injured in bias attack on the Lower East Side: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Asian man suffered a fractured nose and a chipped tooth in a bias attack last month on the Lower East Side, police said Sunday. The 30-year-old victim was walking near Stanton and Ludlow streets on July 21 at around 1:40 a.m. when he was assaulted in an unprovoked […]
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Woman riding scooter on Manhattan parkway dies after crash, was launched into path of motorcycle
A woman riding a scooter on a Manhattan parkway died after crashing into a divider and then being launched into the path of a motorcycle rider, cops said. The 48-year-old victim was zipping uptown on the gas-powered scooter when she lost control on the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 104th St. about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, police said. She struck the center divider, and the impact launched her into ...
After Eight Years on the Run, NYC Murder Suspect Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Troy...
Man beaten with cooking pans, robbed in Manhattan: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police are searching for the thieves who allegedly attacked a man with cooking pans and robbed him in Manhattan. The robbery happened on the Lower East Side near Ludlow and Rivington streets around 2 a.m. back on July 21, according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was approached by […]
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
