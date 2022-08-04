‘Artist As First Responder’ residencies focus on justice and healing

Read on oaklandside.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Young Bay Area activist doles out $10,000 in scholarships for Black youth
"I'm going to school for the first time - I'm going to college this fall at USC," said Day. "But it's a huge financial burden on my family, so I understand especially within the Black community with the lack of resources how important this money is."
oaklandside.org
‘Electric bike library’ planned for Oakland
The City of Oakland recently announced plans to buy 500 e-bikes for a pilot rental program that could launch as early as this winter. Local bike shops in low-income neighborhoods would rent out the bikes in partnership with GRID Alternatives, a nonprofit that works to improve access to carbon-free transportation options.
Decades-old Emeryville diner with storied history and Green Day connection to close
A beloved Emeryville restaurant that has been a mainstay in the community is closing after nearly 20 years. The previous operation in that location had been open since 1964.
oaklandside.org
Oakland rapper Bryce Savoy pays homage to his late grandmother in new music video
Bryce Savoy has been making music since he was a kid growing up in East Oakland. When he was 11, his late uncle Gregory Savoy “G-Nut” Brown III had him rap his first lyrics in a studio. From there he was hooked on making music. At the same time he was falling in love with hip-hop, his grandmother, Isabelle Payne-Brown, who lived with Savoy and his mom in the same home encouraged Savoy to pray with her and develop his sense of faith in a higher power.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers
SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
berkeleyside.org
‘Don’t let this be a failure’: The pressure to keep a Berkeley barbecue spot afloat
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
KTVU FOX 2
1st day of school in Oakland brings a sense of normalcy
OAKLAND, Calif. - The first bells of the new school year will ring in Oakland on Monday and students are heading back to campus with a sense of normalcy. For the first time in a long time, students won't need to worry about COVID-19 protocols. No mask mandates. And no vaccine requirements.
UC Berkeley calls off construction at People's Park after 'unlawful protest activity and violence'
Officials at U.C. Berkeley called off construction on a new student housing project at the park due to what they referred to as "unlawful protest activity and violence."
IN THIS ARTICLE
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
GRIP announces new executive director
The Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP)—a Richmond nonprofit that provides food, shelter and other services to people facing homelessness and others in need—has announced in its blog that it has a new incoming executive director. Ralph Payton will take over the helm at GRIP Aug. 22. Payton has...
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
Shamann Walton and the state of race in San Francisco
There, in three words, is a longtime Black San Franciscan’s terse summation of a June 24 incident in which Board President Shamann Walton and a Sheriff’s Department cadet working security at City Hall engaged in an angry early morning back-and-forth. Walton, displeased at the cadet asking him to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Hot tub maker opens Berkeley store; used T-shirts printed with fresh designs to cut waste
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Fourth Street. Pass the chardonnay! High-end hot tub business returns to where it all started —...
2 killed in Sunday violence in East Oakland
OAKLAND – Two men are dead, including an Oakland resident, from shootings on Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The Oakland man was shot at 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of 42nd Avenue. Police said a community member called 911 to report that someone was shot. Officers located the victim who was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.Police are not releasing the Oakland man's name until his family is told. Neither name was available mid-Monday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. A third shooting Sunday led the arrest of a Concord resident. The shooting occurred at 4:42 p.m. in the 1400 block of 55th Avenue.Police said officers saw the shooting occur and subsequently recovered a gun as well as arresting the suspect. No one reported any injuries in that shooting, police said.
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Schools Set to Open With Significant Teacher Shortages
As the new school year is set to begin, some districts in the Bay Area are struggling to fill open teacher positions, which could mean students may be in class with an non-credentialed or underprepared teacher. Schools across California have been struggling to fill open teaching positions, in some cases...
Oakland Unified struggles to fill teacher, staff jobs as it reopens for 1st day of school
OUSD says it is looking to hire 40 to 50 staff positions as classes resume this week for back to school.
Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
SFist
Early Saturday Shootings Near Downtown Oakland Leave One Dead, Three Wounded, Nightlife Operators Shaken
A pair of shootings came after a night of First Friday partying in Oakland's Uptown District, and one of the shootings, a drive-by on Broadway in the early morning hours of Saturday, left one person dead. The first shooting happened closer to the city's downtown just after midnight, at 12:15...
davisvanguard.org
Monday Morning Thoughts: Did Jenkins Just Bring Back a Notorious Former Prosecutor?
San Francisco, CA – Attorney John Hamasaki tweeted on Friday, “as predicted, Brooke Jenkins brought back notorious dirty prosecutor Don du Bain. Famous for cheating to win a murder case, just like his new boss. No way we can let this happen to San Francisco.”. If true, Jenkins...
Comments / 2