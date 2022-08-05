ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In our consumer alert, we have good news and bad news. First, here’s the good news. The price of a gallon of gas in Rochester fell about a nickel in a week. But that doesn't compare to how much the price of gas fell nationally. That's the bad news. Nationally, the price of a gallon of gas fell an average of 15 cents in a week, a dime more than it fell here.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO