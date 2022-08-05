Read on www.whec.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Wayne County motorcycle crash
ARCADIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, which resulted in one fatality and one injured on Sunday. Derick Haak, 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near...
Consumer Alert: There’s good and bad news on the gas front
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In our consumer alert, we have good news and bad news. First, here’s the good news. The price of a gallon of gas in Rochester fell about a nickel in a week. But that doesn't compare to how much the price of gas fell nationally. That's the bad news. Nationally, the price of a gallon of gas fell an average of 15 cents in a week, a dime more than it fell here.
Rochester's prices fall but not by as much as national average
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester's gas prices have fallen significantly since early July, falling by 7 cents this week, but local prices haven't dropped as quickly as the national average. Nationally, prices fell by 15 cents according to AAA. While Rochester's average gas price on Sunday was $4.54 per...
News10NBC Investigates: Delays in Notary License Renewals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some of those with jobs that require New York State licenses are finding that the state office that handle the task, is behind in processing the paperwork. Those delays are unfortunately impacting the bottom line for some small business owners. Carol Castle is a Notary...
Plans to combat the Spotted Lanternfly
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - New York state is trying to act quickly to get rid of this bug. The Spotted Lanternfly eats grapes, apples and hops, all important to the Finger Lakes wine region. Monday at noon, the Department of Agriculture is giving an update on its plans to fight the destructive insect.
Democratic picnic brought state leaders to Wayne County
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Democratic candidates in Wayne County got support from state elected leaders on Sunday. Attorney General Letitia James, and New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, attended the Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic in Williamson. They are supporting local candidates in a county with a nearly 2 to 1 Republican enrollment advantage.
Law officials speak out against proposed change to farm worker overtime laws
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — People are speaking out against a proposed change to farm worker overtime laws. Republican candidate for Governor Congressman Lee Zeldin was joined by fellow New York Representative Elise Stefanik outside Albany Monday. They spoke out against a proposed policy that would lower the overtime threshold...
Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republicans came to the state's premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump's defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses...
