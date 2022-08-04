ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

No decision yet in emergency motion against Georgia abortion law

ATLANTA — A hearing was held Monday in Fulton County for an emergency motion on a lawsuit that, at least initially, seeks to temporarily halt Georgia's six-week "heartbeat" abortion law. The ACLU, one of the nation's largest civil rights organizations, and a group of doctors filed the lawsuit in...
Georgia's governor race | Main takeaways from Stacey Abrams economic plan

ATLANTA — As she hopes to become the next governor of Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams will unveil her economic plan focusing on what she calls generational opportunity. Abrams plans to give an address in front of business owners at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, with watch parties across the state listening in as she gives details on what the economic future would look like under her possible leadership.
TBI, PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act heads to president's desk

ATLANTA — A bipartisan bill that could change the way law enforcement interacts with mental illness calls passed through the Senate on Monday. The TBI and PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act aims to fund mental health training for first responders and crisis intervention teams so they can better understand how to act and react to individuals experiencing mental illnesses.
First female pilot earns wings in Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division

ATLANTA — The skies of Georgia will now be graced by the first female pilot in the history of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division. Haley Jo Lucas was honored Thursday as she received her wings next to her Command Staff, colleagues and family when she was pinned by Col. Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Kemp: Gun, abortion laws aren't hurting business in Georgia

CLAYTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia’s gun policies aren’t hurting business, days after Music Midtown canceled its 2022 event. Kemp said because new businesses are taking root in Georgia, it’s a "distraction" to suggest that Georgia’s gun laws or abortion laws are making business more difficult.
Kiosks now offer free COVID tests | Here's how to find one

ATLANTA — Kiosks for free COVID-19 tests are available at several locations across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The stalls are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to distribute and collect COVID PCR tests. DPH said registration is required to use the kiosk and can be completed online or at the machine.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
