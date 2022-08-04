Read on www.11alive.com
No decision yet in emergency motion against Georgia abortion law
ATLANTA — A hearing was held Monday in Fulton County for an emergency motion on a lawsuit that, at least initially, seeks to temporarily halt Georgia's six-week "heartbeat" abortion law. The ACLU, one of the nation's largest civil rights organizations, and a group of doctors filed the lawsuit in...
Georgia's governor race | Main takeaways from Stacey Abrams economic plan
ATLANTA — As she hopes to become the next governor of Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams will unveil her economic plan focusing on what she calls generational opportunity. Abrams plans to give an address in front of business owners at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, with watch parties across the state listening in as she gives details on what the economic future would look like under her possible leadership.
TBI, PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act heads to president's desk
ATLANTA — A bipartisan bill that could change the way law enforcement interacts with mental illness calls passed through the Senate on Monday. The TBI and PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act aims to fund mental health training for first responders and crisis intervention teams so they can better understand how to act and react to individuals experiencing mental illnesses.
First female pilot earns wings in Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division
ATLANTA — The skies of Georgia will now be graced by the first female pilot in the history of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division. Haley Jo Lucas was honored Thursday as she received her wings next to her Command Staff, colleagues and family when she was pinned by Col. Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Kemp: Gun, abortion laws aren't hurting business in Georgia
CLAYTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia’s gun policies aren’t hurting business, days after Music Midtown canceled its 2022 event. Kemp said because new businesses are taking root in Georgia, it’s a "distraction" to suggest that Georgia’s gun laws or abortion laws are making business more difficult.
How to apply for free and reduced school meals in metro Atlanta districts
ATLANTA — The federal government ended its free meal waiver program, which was brought about in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families and their students now have to pay for breakfast and lunch at many district schools or apply for waivers. Here's how to apply for free and reduced...
Kiosks now offer free COVID tests | Here's how to find one
ATLANTA — Kiosks for free COVID-19 tests are available at several locations across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The stalls are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to distribute and collect COVID PCR tests. DPH said registration is required to use the kiosk and can be completed online or at the machine.
Independent pathology results of Georgia woman who died after falling out of deputy's car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — An independent medical review for Brianna Grier, a Georgia woman who died six days after falling out of a deputy's car, was released on Monday. Pathologist Dr. Alicia Wilson of the University of Michigan, who did the independent autopsy for George Floyd, was hired to look at the cause of death for Brianna Grier.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
Kidney buddies | Georgia mother donates organ to 2-year-old son
DACULA, Ga. — After his 12th surgery, a Georgia 2-year-old is bouncing back with new life. Carter Bish is all smiles a few months after his kidney transplant. His mom said she's taking the surgery a bit harder, especially since she was his donor. "We're doing well," Pamela Bish...
Police departments ramp up school shooter training as students return to classroom
ATLANTA — Police departments across metro Atlanta have ramped up active shooter training as students and staff head back to the classroom. In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many parents have expressed concern about school safety to their local school districts and police departments. "It...
4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday. Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.
