San Antonio, TX

City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners

The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
