Bus Shortage: Williston School District needs drivers

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the school bus driver shortage.

The shortage has been impacting school districts across North Dakota and with school around the corner, they’re feeling the pressure.

Doctor Richard Faidley, Superintendent for Williston School District, says it’s been difficult to find drivers.

This is causing the district to brainstorm creative ideas to entice potential applicants to apply, and because there’s a driver shortage, Dr. Faidley says other drivers will have to make double runs.

“That creates an inconvenience for the parents and the students because obviously, they are going to be on the bus for longer periods of time,” said Faidley. “But we are fairly confident that even though we do have the shortage we will be able to alleviate many of those concerns.”

Faidley said the district has both part-time and full-time positions open. Bismarck and Dickinson are also looking for school bus drivers too.

