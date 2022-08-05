ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Bus Shortage: Williston School District needs drivers

KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hk3a_0h5MPXpA00

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the school bus driver shortage.

The shortage has been impacting school districts across North Dakota and with school around the corner, they’re feeling the pressure.

Doctor Richard Faidley, Superintendent for Williston School District, says it’s been difficult to find drivers.

This is causing the district to brainstorm creative ideas to entice potential applicants to apply, and because there’s a driver shortage, Dr. Faidley says other drivers will have to make double runs.

“That creates an inconvenience for the parents and the students because obviously, they are going to be on the bus for longer periods of time,” said Faidley. “But we are fairly confident that even though we do have the shortage we will be able to alleviate many of those concerns.”

Faidley said the district has both part-time and full-time positions open. Bismarck and Dickinson are also looking for school bus drivers too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Football: Divide County looking to improve week by week

Football teams across the state are getting back into the swing of things with day two of practice. In 9-man, the Divide Country Maroons are coming off one of their best seasons in recent history. This year Co-Head coach Nate Nelson said they have a solid amount of experienced players returning. While the 2022 season […]
DIVIDE COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Williston, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
Williston, ND
Traffic
Williston, ND
Education
KX News

Soccer: Williston leaning on senior leaders to help build program

High school soccer teams are less than two weeks away from their first game. The Williston Coyotes are an older team this season, returning 13 upperclassmen to the roster. Head Coach Ryan Stebbins said this experience should help the team play with more confidence. Dante Leguizamon- senior midfielder“I know when I was younger when I […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy