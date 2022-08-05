Four things Mesquite ISD parents and students should know before school starts

Read on starlocalmedia.com
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD opens survey for parents, students and staff
Mesquite ISD is seeking stakeholder feedback as part of its ongoing review of the district's use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding. MISD is looking for input from students, families, community members and staff regarding the district's response and the impact of the pandemic on education. Residents...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity
Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD names seven new principals
New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
AOL Corp
How North Texas schools plan to keep your kids safe. ‘We don’t get a second chance’
Safety audits, security cameras and lockdown drills are among the steps North Texas school districts are taking to make sure students are safe when they return to classrooms. “We don’t get a second chance to get it right,” said Kevin Kinley, the director of safety and security for the Keller school district.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development
Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Steven Dorfmeister, one of the many Frisco volunteers helping to keep the city safe
Steven Dorfmeister moved to Frisco in 1992. Since then, he has become a director for the Frisco Police Volunteer Association, which provides volunteer service to the Frisco Police Department through patrols, service, events and support. The association, established in 2001, accounts for the greatest number of volunteer hours to the...
starlocalmedia.com
Paws up, claws out! Big crowd turns out for Panther Creek High School dedication
Panther Creek High School school spirit was loud and proud Saturday morning as the community celebrated the dedication and ribbon cutting for Frisco ISD's 12th high school. It was a standing-room only crowd in the Panther Creek High School gymnasium as students, families and community patrons enjoyed performances from members of the marching band, choir, orchestra, cheerleaders and dance team. There was even a sneak peek at the uniforms many of the Panthers athletic teams will be wearing. The school colors are black and silver, with teal accents and the mascot already has a name, Paws.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Glen Lang, Mesquite police sergeant who has served the community in several capacities.
Glenn Lang is a Mesquite Police Sergeant who started with the department in 2007. In his time at the Mesquite Police Department, he has filled a variety of roles including patrol, narcotics and a school resource officer at Mesquite High School.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen awarded Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award
For the third time in ten years, the city of Allen has received the Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award. The award was presented to Keep Allen Beautiful for its citywide efforts in litter prevention, cleanup, solid waste management, community education, beautification and improvement. The award comes with a $290,000 prize to be used in local roadway and median landscaping projects. Allen also won the award in 2012 and 2016.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite Police Department acquires virtual training system
The Mesquite Police Department has a new tool to assist with training officers to deal with high stress and critical incidents. The system by VirTra utilizes a 300-degree reality-based training simulator with high quality video and audio that tests officers’ reactions to various situations. The VirTra-300 system was implemented with the goal of helping prepare both veteran officers and new recruits for real-life incidents. Each real-world training simulation has realistic use of force scenarios that provide an in-depth look into human performance with viable feedback.
The COVID endgame: When and how will businesses and schools be able to treat the virus like the flu
DALLAS — It’s been two and a half years since COVID-19 shut down the country, and it’s still in the front of many Americans’ lives. But, that may be changing even as cases have surged. “It’s going to be with us for the long-term like flu...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville community profile: Have you enjoyed live music in Lewisville lately? You probably have Daren Watkins to thank for that.
Daren Watkins is the special events coordinator for the city of Lewisville's Community Relations and Tourism department. As he explains in this Q&A profile, he ventured into this line of work after working for one of Star Local Media's papers, Mesquite News. Small world, huh?
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
Plano's Brandy Bottone, the Pregnant HOV Lady, gives birth to her second passenger
Plano resident Brandy Bottone’s second passenger has been born. Bottone went viral in June when she got a ticket for driving without a passenger in the Express Lane on Central Expressway near the High Five.
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Hospitals Recognized as ‘Best Hospitals’
Texas Health is a leader in the North Texas healthcare market, according to an annual report by U.S. News & World Report. Three Texas Health Resources hospitals made it into the 33rd annual 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report. These included Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas ranked third; Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, ranked fifth; and Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, ranked eighth.
Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney Q&A: How Michele and David Bernard's product landed on H-E-B's store shelves
David Bernard loved giving his homemade salsa as gifts to friends for years. Then, he and his wife, Michele, found themselves as finalists in the H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best contest. Today, the McKinney residents' product can now be found in H-E-B's shelves throughout the state. The couple are also regulars at the McKinney Farmer's Market in Chestnut Square.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Dallas Organization Hosts Back-to-School Drive
Colorful umbrellas helped beat the heat as hundreds of families waited their turn in line for a back-to-school event hosted by local community organization Dream Center Dallas. “It’s wonderful that the community can come together and do something for the kids,” said Mary Lara, who showed up with her grandkids....
fox4news.com
5 children taken to hospital after dad allegedly leaves them in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A father is under arrest after allegedly leaving his 5 children inside a car without air conditioning in Fort Worth. Jose Leal, 29, was arrested on 5 counts of abandonment/endangerment to a child and taken to the Tarrant County Jail. Fort Worth police say they were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
