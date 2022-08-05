ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

101.5 WPDH

‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target

Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio

New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh

A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Local Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New City

The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police. Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.
NEW CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in NY lake

NEW YORK - A Sloatsburg man drowned in a Harriman State Park lake on Sunday evening. The New York State Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Lake Sebago Boat Launch. Troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Did a Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ulster County Road?

Reports are saying that a small plane went down early Sunday in Ulster County. Just about every day depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, if you look up the odds say that it's likely you will see a small plane flying over. Living in Dutchess County and driving to Wappinger Falls from Poughkeepsie often, I can say I see one almost every day. Thankfully I can say that I've never witnessed one having to make an emergency landing, but that's not the case for some folks in Ellenville.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh’s second murder victim this year was 39-year-old Newburgh man

NEWBURGH – The victim of Newburgh’s second homicide this year was a 39-year-old Newburgh man who was shot in the back while in a car, Newburgh City Police said. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police received several calls of shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Avenue. While responding, officers responded to a call in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
