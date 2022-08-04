Read on www.kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 683 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 683 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since...
Idaho celebrates Farmers Market Week
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is highlightinf Governor Brad Little’s proclamation of August 7-13, 2022, as Idaho Farmers Market Week. Idaho’s designation matches National Farmers Market Week. Farmers markets showcase the bounty and diversity of Idaho agriculture. These markets continue to...
Intensive comprehensive aphasia program reaches rural Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Speech-Language Pathology online graduate students have completed a two-week intensive clinical experience specifically designed to help serve people in remote communities. The Meridian Intensive Adult Program (MIAP), designed in 2012 to meet clinical rotation requirements for online students, has an adult neurogenic...
Idaho gas prices fall 11 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.77/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 43.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.02/g...
Content Standards review for social studies, arts and humanities starts Tuesday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Committees of subject-area experts from across Idaho will hold virtual meetings Tuesday, Aug. 9, beginning the process of reviewing and revising the Idaho Content Standards for social studies and arts and humanities. Interested members of the public are welcome to listen in. Idaho Content Standards,...
Early season elk hunts are great options, but come with challenges
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s early season antlerless elk hunts have started, and hunters are already heading outdoors to take advantage of what looks to be a great season. While these early hunts have some advantages, hunting during hot weather requires extra precaution and special care to prevent spoiling of meat.
ISU School of Nursing works to meet increased need for mental health care
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s School of Nursing is seeing increased enrollment in its Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, helping alleviate a shortage of mental health professionals in the state. The entire state of Idaho is designated as a mental health care provider shortage area....
Former TV Engineer honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – NPG of Idaho’s former Chief Broadcast engineer received a big honor this past weekend. Gary Smith was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Idaho State Broadcasters Association. Gary started his career at KIDK and stayed with the company for 47 years. He...
