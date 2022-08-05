Read on www.limaohio.com
Samaritan House celebrates 35th anniversary
LIMA — The Samaritan House, a local shelter for homeless and/or abused women and children, is celebrating 35 years of serving Lima and the surrounding community and will celebrate with a Giving Campaign kickoff event starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Exhibit Hall at the Lima Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
Volunteers needed for Equestrian Therapy program
CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program is holding a Volunteer Orientation and Training Session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb/Bowsher Road, Cridersville. Those interested in volunteering should visit www.etpfarm.org or contact Sommer at [email protected]
Public invited to a listening session, America at 250 (1776-2026)
LIMA — The public is invited to join Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, Londell Smith, and Todd Kleismit for a free listening session to prepare for the upcoming U.S. Semiquincentennial starting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Folsom Auditorium at the Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima.
46th Annual Fayette Bull Thistle Festival Draws Large Crowds
SERVICE… Bull Thistle volunteers work to serve chicken dinners to the hundreds of people waiting to receive one. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The 46th annual Fayette Bull Thistle festival took place on Saturday, August 6th. The event started off with a breakfa... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Central Jam comes to downtown Lima
LIMA — Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon will headline the first Central Jam from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in The Central District (Spring Street at Central Avenue) in downtown Lima. Johnson is an emerging star from Ohio who hit the Top 40 with “Front Seat”...
Lima’s vision to revitalize
LIMA — The Lima City Council met Monday evening, where Mayor Sharetta Smith appointed a Chief of Staff. City Council approved the position and salary for $90,000 annually. Smith was the previous Chief of Staff before her inauguration as mayor. According to Smith, a Chief of Staff personnel will be announced this month.
Lima starts resurfacing project on August 8th
Lima, OH (WLIO) -The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday, August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
Police calls
500 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Sunday. 600 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday. 200 block of East Bluelick Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Sunday. 600 block of North...
Drainage Field Day rescheduled
LIMA — Due to recent rain, the Drainage Field Day originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9 at The Ohio State University Lima campus farm is rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 16. Field demonstrations by the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors of America, or OLICA, will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue in an open-house-style format throughout the day until 3 p.m. at the field on the corner of Thayer and Reservoir roads.
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Roses and Thorns
The roses found a way to sprout this week despite some muggy conditions and plenty of thorny issues. Rose: To the registered Republicans who came out in force on Election Day to vote in their primaries. In Allen County, 68.5% of registered Republicans cast their ballots in the special election that chose Susan Manchester as the next state representative. That number was 43.8% in Putnam County in the race that selected Roy Klopfenstein for the November general election. Auglaize County had the improbable happen, with more than 100% of Republicans turning out, thanks to 400 additional voters registering with the GOP. We’re always glad to see people participate in the process.
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
Tuesday’s circus in Cridersville has been canceled
CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society has announced that the two performances planned by the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus on Tuesday in Legacy Park have been canceled. The Historical Society will make full refunds to all ticket purchasers Tuesday at Legacy Park from 5-7:30 p.m. Please bring your tickets...
Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
St. Rita’s recognized for sustainability efforts
LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center was recently recognized as a Greenhealth Partner for Change for environmental sustainability by Practice Greenhealth, a sustainability member organization for hospital networks like Bon Secours-Mercy Health. To improve sustainability, the health system has installed electric vehicle charging systems on campus and...
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
An Auglaize County Grand Champion Steer sold for $225,000 at State Fair
Columbus, OH (WLIO) - An Auglaize County teen has a record-breaking day at the Ohio State Fair. Ryleigh Egbert sold her Grand Champion Market Steer to S & S Volvo of Lima for $225,000. The Reserve Champion Market Steer shown by Delaney Jones from Allen County went for $100,00. Nick Adams from Mercer County got $66,000 for the Grand Champion Market Barrow. Elizabeth Shatto from Shelby County sold her Grand Champion Market Lamb for $47,000. Braxton Method from Auglaize County sold his Grand Champion Market Goat for $27,000. 11 records were broken during the sale and the total sale was 676 thousand 500 dollars. Over half a million dollars of that amount will be donated to the sale to the youth reserve program to support scholarships and other 4-H and FFA activities.
WOCAP taking applications for Summer Crisis Program
LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for assistance with the payment of electric bills, central air repair or the purchase of a new air conditioning unit. Eligible applicants include individuals with a medical condition. Those applicants will need proof of income for all household members,...
