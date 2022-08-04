Law enforcement officials address reports of tampered election signs

Read on www.wjhg.com
WJHG-TV
Panama City Marina Boat Launch Controversy
Early voting begins Wednesday in Bay County, what you need to know before heading to the polls. Rain chances will remain high over the panhandle in the days ahead.
WJHG-TV
Early voting opens Wednesday in Bay County for August 23rd Primary Election
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the next few weeks, voters across the state will hit the polls for early voting in the upcoming primary election. For Bay County voters, that starts on Wednesday, august 10th. Voters will see a handful of local and state offices on the ballot for...
niceville.com
Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for August 7-13
BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains...
washingtoncounty.news
NWFRC looks to hire correctional officers
With the highest pay increase in Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) history recently approved by the Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Northwest Florida Reception Center is looking to hire correctional officers, maintenance crew, classification officers and a variety of other staff. NWFRC Warden Gary Hewett says the prison is the largest...
niceville.com
Walton County traffic advisory for August 7-13
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive. This week, drivers will encounter intermittent and...
WJHG-TV
County officials, parents team up to revitalize Bonifay Rec Center
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kids having the opportunity to play sports is important everywhere, but especially in small towns. “There’s not a whole lot to do in Holmes County, and baseball is one of those things that occupies kids’ time and keeps them out of trouble,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.
WJHG-TV
FWC investigating fatal boating accident in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An off-duty Panama City Fireboat discovered a boat Sunday morning with the engine still running that had hit a tower abutment in North Bay, near the Bailey Bridge. The U.S. Coast Guard reports during the search and investigation that the Panama City Fire Department was on...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
getthecoast.com
Niceville Police K-9 killed, officer injured in traffic crash on Highway 85
On Monday morning, the Niceville Police Department announced that K-9 Officer Blue was killed in a traffic crash on Highway 85 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The crash happened around 5:55pm while reporting for duty, according to the Niceville PD. According to the report, Officer Blue’s handler and friend, Sgt....
Niceville K-9 officer killed in car crash
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Niceville Police Department have confirmed that one of their K-9s has died after he and his handler were involved in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. According to police, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson and K-9 Officer Blue were reporting for duty on Sunday when the crash occurred. The […]
WJHG-TV
Glenwood Recreational Center gets demolished
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Out with the old and in with the new. The Glenwood Recreational Center was demolished Monday, but the story only begins there. “Today is the first step in that progress to the future and to be the premier city in the panhandle of Florida,” Mark McQueen,” Panama City City Manager, said.
WJHG-TV
Study finds Florida tops charts in unnecessary animal shelter deaths
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 300,000 four-legged pets entered Florida shelters in 2021, and more than 20,000 didn’t make it out alive. According to an annual study by Best Friends Animal Society, those numbers rank Florida as the fourth worst state in unnecessary shelter deaths. “Those are...
WJHG-TV
Charity benefit for ALS in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the fourth year in a row, the community plans to gather together at a benefit for the cure of a very serious disease. Doris Freeman, benefit organizer, started this local benefit in memory of her husband, Kent Freeman, who died from ALS six years ago.
wdhn.com
Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
WJHG-TV
Future of the Marina Boat Ramp; will it stay or will it go?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City is a constantly changing area due to the many revitalization projects. Some even sparking controversy along the way. “There’s always a lot of controversy when it comes to public water access, so there are a lot of people that are really wanting to make sure that we continue to have that access,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
Florida fugitive, convicted in 2013 murder, is arrested again
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter was arrested again this week, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said. Hazel Peacock, 44, of Mattox Springs, is now facing charges for violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, they added. According to news reports on June […]
wdhn.com
Second arrest for double murder of Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A second arrest has been made for the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, began a joint investigation into a double murder. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long...
dothanpd.org
Second Suspect Arrested and Additional Suspects Wanted in the Two-State Double Murder
On 7/28/2022, the Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Department began a joint investigation into a double murder. The investigation led to the discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay Road in Holmes County, Florida. The bodies are believed to be those of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who were listed as missing persons from Dothan, Alabama on 7/11/2022.
Florida Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Babysitter, Jumping In Creek To Avoid Deputies
A Florida man is behind bars after making his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening to kill the babysitter. According to investigators, on August 1st, Cody Jules Famularo, 34, showed up uninvited to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Cato Road in Bay County and forced
