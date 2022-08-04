Law enforcement officials address reports of tampered election signs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Out with the old and in with the new. The Glenwood Recreational Center was demolished Monday, but the story only begins there. “Today is the first step in that progress to the future and to be the premier city in the panhandle of Florida,” Mark McQueen,” Panama City City Manager, said.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO