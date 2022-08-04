The appearance of an enchanting sea creature drew many admirers and on-lookers to Hernando Park over a weekend in late June, as kids and families stopped to gaze upon a beautiful mermaid perched on a rock. In 2020, the Florida Mermaid Trail introduced mer-magic to Hernando County implementing the creation of twenty-one handcrafted miniature mermaid figurines to be placed around the historic City of Brooksville. Now, Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau, Brooksville Main Street, and the Hernando County Fine Arts Council have marked the inaugural shipment of the life-sized mermaid statues that are included in Destination Mermaids – The Tail Trail.

