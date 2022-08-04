Read on www.13abc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
13abc.com
Gas leak pesters Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in one Toledo neighborhood say they are sick of the gas smell on their street. According to residents, the stench has been lingering for months and has become a real nuisance, making it hard to enjoy their homes. While the issue isn’t visible on Chestnut...
BP sells remaining 50% stake in Toledo refinery to Cenovus for $300M
TOLEDO, Ohio — BP is selling its remaining 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery to a Canadian company. Calgary-based Cenovus announced Monday it will pay $300 million for BP's remaining stake in the refinery. Cenovus already owns the other 50%. Per terms of the deal, Cenovus will also...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 8
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 8. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
13abc.com
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
13abc.com
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette Sunoco Celebrates Grand Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners of the Fayette Sunoco, employees and community members take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the store. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fayette Sunoco held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5th. The... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
crawfordcountynow.com
Fatal Crash on State Route 13
MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Man Bags Hole-In-One At Riverside Greens In Stryker
HOLE-IN-ONE … On August 1st, 2022, Kory Allison of Wauseon, Ohio aced the par 3, 150-yard 8th hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 6 iron. Congratulations!!!. Free Email News Updates. Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the...
13abc.com
USPS aims to hire more toledoans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators. The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?
This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
13abc.com
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
13abc.com
8/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
Galion Inquirer
Lindsey man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
SANDUSKY COUNTY – Lindsey resident Justin C. Damschroder joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club last week after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 20 and state Route 590 in Sandusky County on May 15.
thevillagereporter.com
Casey Noonan Leads Flag To Flag For Win At Oakshade Raceway
WAUSEON, OH – Casey Noonan survived several late race restarts to earn his second Oakshade Raceway feature win of the season which highlighted a wild evening of racing on the 3/8-mile dirt oval on Saturday night. Noonan, out of Sylvania, Ohio, started the 25-lap DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature...
thevillagereporter.com
46th Annual Fayette Bull Thistle Festival Draws Large Crowds
SERVICE… Bull Thistle volunteers work to serve chicken dinners to the hundreds of people waiting to receive one. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The 46th annual Fayette Bull Thistle festival took place on Saturday, August 6th. The event started off with a breakfa... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
thevillagereporter.com
Column: End Of Summer Slowdown – Words Of Encouragement Received
I hope you are enjoying Summer 2022! It is hard to believe that in a few short weeks school will once again return to full session. The return of school = the return of a crazy newspaper schedule with Fall Sports Preview photo shoots, all the return to session information, etc. Our news coverage easily doubles once school begins.
Comments / 1