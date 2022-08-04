Read on www.wearegreenbay.com
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
Oconto Falls motel has money stolen from quarter pusher machine
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One motel in Oconto Falls says it isn’t letting a couple of thieves stop them from running its business after an incident involving a quarter pusher machine. The Coachlight Inn Motel posted on its Facebook about an incident where three people reportedly stole...
Oconto Falls community helps motel after theft
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – After all the money was stolen from the quarter pusher machine at the Coachlight Inn motel, members of the Oconto Falls community donated quarters to fill it back up. In the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4th, three people tipped over the machine,...
Alleged arson incident thwarted by Algoma first responders, canine unit
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Early Friday morning, around 3:30 a.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a man that attempted to break into a vehicle and then trespassed on an unoccupied residence. According to a release, the man entered a garage, started breaking windows, and...
Algoma man who died crashing into a haybine identified
RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man from Algoma who died following a crash with a haybine. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6 around 4:30 p.m., there was a reported accident on CTH AB in the Township of Red River. An initial investigation showed that a haybine was going northbound on CTH AB and a pickup truck ran into the back of it.
Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
Passerby alerts residents to fire moments before flames reach Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, three people were able to safely evacuate their Fond du Lac home before flames that were produced from a dumpster fire reached the building. According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just after...
Shawano County bridge closed, deputies give detour
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Shawano County, Wisconsin, is closed for an undetermined amount of time. According to a post on the Facebook of the Shawano Sheriff’s Office, traffic will not be able to access the Shawano Creek Bridge on CTH HH starting August 8, 2022.
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
Two men seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac Co.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men suffered life-threatening injuries after their motorcycles allegedly crashed into one another while traveling with a group on Saturday. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, just before 2 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on...
UPDATE: WIS 23 in Fond du Lac reopened
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 is back open in Fond du Lac after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour. Authorities say that the incident is cleared and all lanes are back open. The closure was expected to last two hours but was cleared within an hour.
UPDATE: Right lane now open on WIS 172 in Allouez after a vehicle was on fire
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 3:08 p.m. ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the vehicle fire that caused the right lane of WIS 172 to close for a period of time on Saturday afternoon. Officials say that the incident has been cleared, and all lanes of...
‘I guess things really add up’: Woman uses employer in Allouez to spend $20k on Amazon, faces charges
(WFRV) – A woman from Manitowoc is facing six charges after she allegedly used her employer in Allouez’s card to order tens of thousands of dollars worth of items for herself. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Belinda Gehl is accused of stealing from...
Algoma man dies after crashing into haybine in Kewaunee Co.
RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Kewaunee County that resulted in the death of an Algoma man. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a deadly crash on CTH AB, just south of CTH S in the Township of Red River.
Brown County Sheriff’s Food Truck Festival today from 4 – 8 pm in Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you’re looking for something for dinner tonight, there’s something for everyone on the menu at a Food Truck Rally. Shannon Heupel with the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition and her son Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Heupel visited Local 5 Live with a look at a food truck event hosted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plus details on a new app that will let you track down the food you are craving.
Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless
(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
UPDATE: Oneida Casino reopened after power line outage
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Casino across from Austin Straubel Airport which reportedly had no power earlier on Monday now is back open with power. According to a Facebook Post by the Oneida Casino, guests can now enter the casino floor after power has been restored to the building.
Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family
(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
Child conducts train tours at National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been on a train before, but you probably didn’t have a seven-year-old as your conductor. Meet Caleb Kleman, a second-grader from Howard who volunteers as a train conductor at the National Railroad Museum. All summer long, Caleb conducts train tours at...
Our Town Algoma: Ahnapee Brewery
(WFRV) – It’s our final week of the summer series Our Town and this week we put a spotlight on the community of Algoma. We show viewers a place where you’ll want to ‘head to the garage’. There’s a new location for Ahnapee Brewery in Algoma that offers more space and a lake view where you can sip on the same great beer they’ve always brewed and try some new ones in the mix.
