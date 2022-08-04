ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

How QB Cam Rising’s improved arm strength could impact Utah’s offense

By Jeff Call
deseret.com
 4 days ago
deseret.com

Will Jamaal Williams be featured on this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’?

Running back Jamaal Williams has been a fan favorite wherever he’s played — from his days at BYU to his time in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions — thanks to his fun-loving personality and willingness to interact with anyone, all while flashing his signature smile.
NFL
deseret.com

Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg commits to BYU

Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg committed to BYU football on Monday, becoming the 12th overall commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Borg is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. Borg chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

A longtime Big 12 assistant coach just resigned over ‘shameful and hurtful’ word

On Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy resigned over the use of a “shameful and hurtful word.”. The specific word used has not been verified, but Sooners head coach Brent Venables said in a written statement, “In coaching and in life, we’re all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes.”
NORMAN, OK
deseret.com

How soon could college athletes start getting paid by their schools?

Many stakeholders in the future of college football believe athletes will start being paid by their schools sooner rather than later, according to a recent ESPN survey of more than 200 players, coaches and administrators. More than 8 in 10 respondents predicted that such payments will start being made within...
COLLEGE SPORTS
deseret.com

Does BYU need to ‘bounce back’ from a 10-3 season?

BYU football has enjoyed plenty of success the past two seasons — the Cougars have won double-digit games in back-to-back years for the first time in over a decade, and the team has been ranked in the final Associated Press poll each of the past two years. Can Kalani...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers

247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes hinge on mammoth O-line play

That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Former Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest has a new NBA team

Former Utah Jazz point guard Trent Forrest has landed with a new NBA team. On Monday morning, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have signed Forrest to a two-way contract, meaning he can expect to split his time between the Hawks and their NBA G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks in Maryland.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

How Jordan Clarkson is dealing with Utah Jazz uncertainty

Jordan Clarkson stood under the awning of the Farmington Gymnasium on Saturday as rain poured down. A storm moving through the area could have put a damper on the day, just as some of the recent news and rumors circulating about the Utah Jazz could have. But it should come as little surprise to anyone that Clarkson was as unfazed by the downpour as he is by what could become of the Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

What about a Utah-Alabama rematch … in this year’s CFP semifinals?

A signature moment in Utah football’s history came on Jan. 2, 2009, when the Utes beat blue blood program Alabama 31-17 in the Sugar Bowl. If the hype surrounding the Utah program this season comes to fruition, the Utes could again be presented with the chance for another momentous moment in the school’s history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

