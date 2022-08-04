ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Baltimore Sun

QB Lamar Jackson among Ravens starters who will not play in preseason opener as John Harbaugh guards health of key players | NOTES

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Marcus Williams and outside linebacker Justin Houston are among the Ravens starters who will not play in the team’s preseason opener Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. Coach John Harbaugh said he was not ready to announce his plans for subsequent preseason games but made it clear he will be guarding ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'feeling better,' but still no timetable for return after July appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had been considered "day-to-day" coming off the appendectomy he required in late July. Burrow had recently been spotted at practices operating a medical cart, but Ben Baby of ESPN reported that the 25-year-old "conducted an impromptu light walkthrough with his top wide receivers and tight end Hayden Hurst" that included the signal-caller tossing multiple passes for the first time since the procedure on Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
