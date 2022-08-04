De’Vondre Capmbell says Adrian Amos deserves more attention

CINCINNATI (AP) — The home of the Cincinnati Bengals will no longer carry the name of team founder and NFL pioneer Paul Brown. Paycor, a Cincinnati-based provider of human resources software, has bought the naming rights to the stadium in a deal announced Tuesday. The venue will be known as Paycor Stadium. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the development wasn’t a surprise. Team owner Mike Brown — the 86-year-old son of Paul Brown — told reporters last month that selling the naming rights was necessary for the Bengals to be able to compete as a small-market team. “This is a move that I do think (Paul Brown) would have agreed to,” Mike Brown said. “He was always for what’s best for the football team. It’s a time now where we need a revenue stream that will help us as do such things as build the indoor (practice) facility. It’ll help us perhaps handle the cap a little bit easier. We’re a small-market team. We need the revenue streams that we can obtain.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO