3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Lightning Strike Outside White House

By AJ McDougall, Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Three of the four people struck by lightning just a few dozen feet from the White House have died, D.C. police said Friday.

Four people were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after the strike in Lafayette Park on Thursday evening. Police officials said two of the victims who have since died were a couple from Wisconsin, and the third person was a 29-year-old man, WUSA9 reports . The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

The four were previously identified as two men and two women, fire department spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told The Daily Beast. Members of the U.S. Park Police and uniformed officers with the Secret Service witnessed the strike, according to Maggiolo, and rushed to perform life-saving measures.

The four victims were found in the center of the park, just south of a statue of Andrew Jackson , Maggiolo said at a later press conference. Witnesses told D.C. outlet WUSA that they had been standing underneath a tree when the lightning struck. Maggiolo clarified the victims were in the “vicinity” of a tree.

A call to first responders regarding the incident was placed at 6:52 p.m. Images shared on social media by D.C. Fire and EMS Department showed emergency services swarming the scene.

The National Weather Service earlier on Thursday issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., with the Post ’s Capital Weather Gang reporting the possibility of 60-mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

An active investigation remains ongoing, with the park closed to visitors on Thursday night. No other information, such as whether the victims knew one another or what they were doing in the park during a storm, was immediately available.

“If it roars, go indoors,” Maggiolo said. “That’s the general guideline.”

Thursday did not mark the first time a lightning strike in Lafayette Square has caused known injuries. On June 5, 2020, a series of thunderstorms rolling through the city unleashed lightning that injured two National Guardsmen in the park.

The guardsmen were present in the park that night in response to a racial justice protest. The indirect strike, believed to have hit a tree near the men, caused them no visible burns, and they were transported to a nearby hospital alert, conscious, and expected to recover.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

TheDailyBeast

Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says

The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.Read it at FOX
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Lightning Victim Identified as Los Angeles Bank Executive

One of the three people killed by a lightning strike outside the White House last week was a 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive for City National Bank, according to the Los Angeles Times. Brooks Lambertson was in Washington, D.C., for work when the fatal lightning hit him, an elderly Wisconsin couple, and one other on Thursday. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the bank’s statement said. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.” The Wisconsin couple, James and Donna Mueller, was celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary before they were killed. One other victim remains in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
