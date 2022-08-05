ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers' Almanac Predicts Frigid, Stormy Winter For Northeast

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Winter is coming — earlier this year than last, the Farmers' Almanac says. Photo Credit: TanteTati via Pixabay

The Farmers' Almanac has just released its predictions for the Northeast's winter weather and put short: get your shovels ready. Expect the cold to start earlier than usual.

While most of the region is suffering under the sweltering summer sun, fall is just about the corner, and it will pack an early punch, the annual almanac claims.

It will start with a Nor'easter that the Farmers' Almanac predicts will hit the Northeast in early October and bring with it buckets of rain. The cold air it brings with it won't leave the area any time soon.

The bitter cold will reach the area by early December and make way for snowstorm after snowstorm in January. Temperatures will begin to warm up in late February, but more snow in March is likely.

At least the Northeast won't suffer alone. The almanac predicts a cold winter for most of the East Coast. It will be warmer and drier on the opposite side of the country, and the Midwest will suffer its own winter weather woes.

You can learn more about the Farmers' Almanac's predictions for the country when the book releases on Aug. 15.

Daily Voice

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

