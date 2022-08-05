CCSD Chief Operating Officer: Lucy Beckham should have been built larger

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Nick Price is officially a deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office!. Price was sworn in by Sheriff Kristin Graziano on Monday. “I am energized and amazed by Nick’s story and his tenacity to give back to a community he loves. I have encouraged him to continue to tell his story, and we will give him the platform and support to tell it. Nick will impact lives and give hope to people who have had similar experiences. We couldn’t ask for a better role model to be a part of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office family," Graziano said in a statement.

