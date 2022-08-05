CCSD Chief Operating Officer: Lucy Beckham should have been built larger

Read on abcnews4.com
CCSD security director presents 10 new ideas to protect Charleston County schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is looking to improve school security at their schools. On Monday, the board heard from the director of Security and Emergency Management who presented 10 new ideas to boost protection. One of the suggestions made by the director is to hire...
First Student fills bus routes for CCSD students, still hiring backup drivers
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — First Student is ready to serve Charleston County students with the new school year on the horizon. On Friday, the bus company said it had all routes filled for Charleston County School District. The company added that it was still looking to recruit at...
NCPD to host school supply giveaway on Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department will be giving away school supplies and food to students this Saturday. The department has a supply giveaway and "fun day" scheduled for Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to free school supplies for...
Mill stays open: Board decision siding with Liberty Steel unchallenged by city council
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The wire rods will continue to roll out of Liberty Steel along Fraser Street in Georgetown. This weekend a deadline passed for the city council to officially appeal the June decision by the Zoning Appeals Board. That decision threw out the claims by the city's...
Teachers make final preparations ahead of next week's first day of school
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Hours of setup includes putting lots of books in the right spots; Hanging up education-based pictures; Placing removable letters of the alphabet on the “Word Wall.”. “Pretty much I’ve been here every day of the week. All day.”. Sonya Dorrell, a long-time teacher...
Teen cancer survivor becomes Charleston County Sheriff's deputy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Nick Price is officially a deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office!. Price was sworn in by Sheriff Kristin Graziano on Monday. “I am energized and amazed by Nick’s story and his tenacity to give back to a community he loves. I have encouraged him to continue to tell his story, and we will give him the platform and support to tell it. Nick will impact lives and give hope to people who have had similar experiences. We couldn’t ask for a better role model to be a part of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office family," Graziano said in a statement.
North Charleston Police responding to shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers are responding to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour is on scene. She says two vehicles are isolated with crime tape. One vehicle has three...
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman is facing charges after leaving her young granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in West Ashley, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Late Saturday afternoon, officers arrived to Big Lots on...
Pineville woman Ruth Jenkins missing nearly a month; BCSO suspects no foul play
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a month and still no answers as Berkeley County deputies search for a missing woman. Ruth Jenkins has been missing for 24 days. Multiple agencies have been on the ground searching, but community activists say they are starting to get nervous. “And because...
Mt. Pleasant Police warn of t-shirt selling scam
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say Facebook posts selling t-shirts are a scam. Police said the posts are listed as a "New Campaign" on their page. The posts are trying to sell t-shirts with the department patch. Do not click on the link or "purchase a...
Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
Citadel Mall adds jiu-jitsu studio, Lowcountry BBQ, hot sauce retailer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of local businesses are relocating to Citadel Mall. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Charleston's studio is located next to Planet Fitness. Operated by Michael Key, it offers a range of classes, including anti-bullying classes, women's only programs and more. “We are excited to move our operations...
Alabama men arrested on child exploitation charges in Mount Pleasant: Attorney General
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men from Alabama are facing multiple charges in connection to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Christopher Hulsey, 31, of New Market, AL, and Joel Hutcheson, 36, of Northport, AL,...
Newly hatched sea turtles emerge from nest on Folly Beach | VIDEO
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Welcome to the world, little ones!. On Sunday, the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program shared video of more than two dozen sea turtles emerging from their nest and making their way to the ocean. The heartwarming hatching took place at nest number 48 on...
Man charged with reckless homicide after crash kills detention center deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in on a reckless homicide warrant related to a fatal collision on Rivers Avenue last month. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, was booked on Monday, August 8. He is being held at the Charleston County Jail ahead of a bond hearing.
Charleston Police: 1 person stabbed, another hurt during incident Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two females were injured during an incident along North Romney Street on Sunday night. According to Charleston Police, just before 8:20 p.m., dispatch learned of a female who was reportedly stabbed. Authorities responding to the scene at the Bridgeview Apartments and located the victim, who...
Colleton Co. investigators searching for answers in woman's murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County investigators are continuing to look for the gunman in a deadly shooting that left a woman dead in her car. On July 1, deputies responded to Featherbed Road after a passerby found 32-year-old Dominique Holmes in a car. She was reportedly not breathing.
Funnel cloud spotted above Lowcountry sky on Monday
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beachgoers were treated to an intriguing sky on Monday afternoon. ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg shared incredible video from Folly Beach of blue skies contrasting with storm clouds. ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams confirmed the footage captured...
Lowcountry football coach, parents looking for helmets for players
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry football coach and some parents are struggling to find the right equipment for their players. Football teams are in the thick of preparing for a new season. Coach John Cantey at Bishop England High School says some of his JV players aren’t able...
Walk to Fight Hunger
The Lowcountry Food Bank Walk to Fight Hunger on Sunday, September 18th aims to raise awareness of food insecurity and raise much-needed funds for the Lowcountry Food Bank. Proceeds will support food programs, food distributions, and strategic initiatives that provide nutritious food to children, seniors, veterans and families.
