Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections .

You can find all the election results from August 4 here . You can also find links to specific statewide and county races below.

Key Tennessee Races

5th U.S. Congressional District: Election Results

The fifth Congressional district for Tennessee is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper.

Andy Ogles emerged from a field of nine Republican candidates vying for the GOP nomination in the race for Nashville’s 5th District now includes only the southern portion of Davidson County, parts of Wilson and Williamson counties, and all of Lewis, Maury, and Marshall counties.

Heidi Campbell, a member of the Tennessee state senate, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Tennessee Governor Democratic Primary: Election Results

Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic , won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November.

Governor Bill Lee ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

General Election Results by County

