ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022

By Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469rb6_0h5MKFQv00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections .

RESULTS | Tennessee Primary Election: August 4, 2022

You can find all the election results from August 4 here . You can also find links to specific statewide and county races below.

Key Tennessee Races

5th U.S. Congressional District: Election Results

The fifth Congressional district for Tennessee is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper.

Andy Ogles emerged from a field of nine Republican candidates vying for the GOP nomination in the race for Nashville’s 5th District now includes only the southern portion of Davidson County, parts of Wilson and Williamson counties, and all of Lewis, Maury, and Marshall counties.

Heidi Campbell, a member of the Tennessee state senate, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Tennessee Governor Democratic Primary: Election Results

Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic , won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November.

Governor Bill Lee ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

All Statewide Races

Tennessee Republican Primary: Election Results

Tennessee Democratic Primary: Election Results

General Election Results by County

Cheatham County Elections

Davidson County Elections

Dickson County Elections

Montgomery County Elections

Robertson County Elections

Rutherford County Elections

Sumner County Elections

Williamson County Elections

Wilson County Elections

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

This Week with Bob Mueller: August 7, 2022

The Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting has Middle Tennessee districts ramping up school security. For Metro Nashville Public Schools, that means more police coverage in all schools, which will be at the highest level in MNPS history.
NASHVILLE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Corker leads Tennessee group urging ‘yes’ vote on anti-slavery amendment

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Corker will lead a statewide, bipartisan coalition of elected leaders urging Tennesseans to approve a measure that would remove language permitting a form of slavery from the Tennessee Constitution. The Constitution is currently worded: “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime, whereof...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Elections
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cooper
smithcountyinsider.com

Smith County Grand Jury Returns Indictments From August 2022 Session

The Smith County Grand Jury met for its August 2022 session. You can see them below. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. 1 Count Possession of Sch. II, Methamphetamine >.5 Grams. 1 Count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. State of Tennessee vs. Christopher D. Strub. 1 Count Driving on Wrong...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election Local#Middle Tennessee#Congressional#Democratic#Republican#Gop#Senate
Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump for the presidency was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP, including in Kentucky, which he easily carried twice. That influence was evident Saturday as Trump supporters held large “Trump Won” signs as people gathered for the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. The signs — promoting Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election — drew cheers from Republican faithful. The stump-style speaking at the picnic — shown on statewide TV — is a rite of passage for statewide candidates in Kentucky. The GOP gubernatorial hopefuls will face off for the party’s nomination next May.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy