What the papers say – August 5

Fears about Britain’s “big squeeze” are splashed across the front pages as the working week concludes.

The Guardian reports the Bank of England (BoE) has raised rates and warned of 13% inflation, The Times says “Britain slides into crisis” and the Daily Express tells its readers to “batten down the hatches”.

The BoE has warned of a year-long recession, according to the Financial Times and The Independent, while Metro and i refer to the time ahead as “the big squeeze”.

The recession will cause the biggest income drop on record amid surging energy prices, says The Daily Telegraph.

“Just where are our leaders?” asks the Daily Mirror, which notes the Prime Minister and Chancellor are currently on holidays.

Critics accuse BoE Governor Andrew Bailey of being “asleep at the wheel”, reports the Daily Mail, which adds the banker is “running out of credit”.

And the Daily Star acknowledges the “bad news” about the economy but also carries “good news” that the Premier League resumes tonight.

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

‘Great resignation’ among over-50s is driving up inflation, says John Lewis

Over-50s leading a “great resignation” have shrunk the UK labour market and driven up inflation, the boss of John Lewis has said. An exodus of around a million people from the workforce since the pandemic has led to an increase in inflation and wage growth, chairwoman Dame Sharon White told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
BUSINESS
newschain

Fashion experts on why Olivia Newton-John’s final Grease outfit was so iconic

Olivia Newton-John has died “peacefully” at the age of 73, and fans are remembering some of the most groundbreaking roles she played throughout her career. Few cinematic moments can beat the final scene of Grease, when Sandy (played by Newton-John) ditches her good girl pastel outfits and wins back Danny Zuko (John Travolta) wearing something completely different – a rock ‘n’ roll all-black ensemble with skintight trousers, a sexy Bardot top, leather jacket and bright red heels.
THEATER & DANCE
newschain

Deliveroo driver fatally stabbed in road rage attack, court told

A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage incident by a van driver who was “simply not prepared to let matters rest”, a court has heard. Chef and part-time deliver driver Takieddine Boudhane died at the scene of the confrontation in Finsbury Park, north London, on the evening of January 3, 2020, the Old Bailey heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Commonwealth Esports Championships helping change perceptions of female gamers

The Commonwealth Esports Championships are helping to normalise female participation in gaming and end a misogynistic culture, according to members of the England women’s team. England’s Rocket League players, who compete on Sunday, say they have in the past been told to ‘get back in the kitchen’ and subjected...
VIDEO GAMES
newschain

Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

French environmentalists will try to move a dangerously thin beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater river basin to try to save its life. The mammal, measuring four metres (13ft), will be transported there for “a period of care” by medics who suspect the mammal is sick and in a race against the clock, said Lamya Essemlali, president of Sea Shepherd France.
ANIMALS
newschain

Abba say their ‘hearts ache’ following Olivia Newton-John’s death aged 73

Abba have paid tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John as the “nicest, kindest and most loving woman” and hailed her “brave fight” against an “invincible enemy” following her death from cancer. The British-born singer and actress died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on...
MUSIC
newschain

Everton forward Nathan Broadhead joins Wigan on loan

Wigan have announced the signing of Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Everton. The 24-year-old has joined the Latics following a successful loan spell with Sunderland last season which saw them promoted from Sky Bet League One. Having had a previous loan spell in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

7 ways to save water at home as drought fears continue

As scorching summer temperatures continue, water companies have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the UK is heading for a drought. Two water companies have taken the step of introducing hosepipe bans, while others are encouraging consumers to be more mindful of their water usage. With the cost of living...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships

Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich. Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.
WORLD
newschain

Lisa Keightley to step down as England head coach at the end of the summer

Lisa Keightley will leave her role as England head coach at the end of the summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. The Australian, who took charge in January 2020, led England to the final of the World Cup in April but they could not emulate their 2017 triumph, losing out to Australia in Christchurch.
WORLD
newschain

Timo Werner putting finishing touches to £25m RB Leipzig return

Timo Werner is expected to complete his £25million return to RB Leipzig without any issues, the PA news agency understands. Werner has been in Germany to put the finishing touches to his move back to the club he left for Chelsea in 2020. The Germany forward is understood to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

