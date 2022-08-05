ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Election Results: Democratic Primary Races

By Sebastian Posey
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Find up-to-the-minute results for the governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate, and Tennessee House of Representatives Democratic primary election. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee.

RESULTS | Tennessee Primary Election: August 4, 2022

See the results from across the political aisle in the Tennessee Republican primary election .

Related
WKRN News 2

This Week with Bob Mueller: August 7, 2022

The Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting has Middle Tennessee districts ramping up school security. For Metro Nashville Public Schools, that means more police coverage in all schools, which will be at the highest level in MNPS history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

A look at Tennessee's primary elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee holds its primary elections Thursday. Voters will determine the two major parties' nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, hoping to win a second term. He'll face the winner among Democrats Jason...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee’s embattled school voucher program gets the go-ahead from a panel of judges

A three-judge panel has given the green light to Tennessee’s controversial Education Savings Account program. The decision came down after a lengthy court hearing Friday. In May, the Tennessee Supreme Court upheld a 2019 law that gave families in Nashville and Memphis the ability to use public funds to finance private school tuition. Opponents, including the Metro government, filed for a temporary injunction.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
UPI News

Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Polls closed Thursday evening in Tennessee's primary election to select nominees for a slew of races, including several newly redrawn U.S. congressional races expected to favor Republicans. Republicans are targeting the 5th Congressional District, where Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat, retired after redistricting turned the district...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto wins one of several unopposed races

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will continue to serve at the helm of the county after more than a decade following Thursday’s night election that featured several unopposed races. Hutto, who will serve his fourth term after becoming mayor in 2010, collected 13,803 votes. He was unopposed after he...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
