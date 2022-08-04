ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Business
Albany, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Remembering the railroad to Lake George

A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
GLENS FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

4th generation farmer says the future of farming in NY is in danger

For more than 100 years, the Hand Melon farm in New York’s Washington County has grown upwards of 100 varieties of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, including the famous Hand Melon. Started at the turn of the century by Aaron Allen Hand, the 425-acre farm is now in the hands of fourth-generation farmer John Hand, who tells JoDee Kenney that the future of farming in New York is in danger. He says farming is becoming an increasingly difficult occupation in the state, calling New York’s minimum wage increases "crippling." That’s not the only financial burden — the cost of just about everything, including fertilizer and fuel, has also risen, but Hand says labor costs are what’s keeping him up at night. So far, the Hand Melon farm has been able to stay afloat, but other farms may not be so lucky.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County

Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT
104.5 The Team

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Cheese tour coming to Washington County

If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County

A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills

Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
EAST DURHAM, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
AMSTERDAM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George

Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Local hospitals earn recognition for patient assistance

118 hospitals in New York have been recognized for their efforts to help patients suffering from a stroke, or heart disease. Every year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for their ground breaking work. Some of the hospitals recognized in the Capital Region include Albany Med, Glens...
ALBANY, NY
