Read on hudsonvalleypost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Related
Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County
Filli's Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli's Facebook page, the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
This Capital Region City Ranked One of the Best Housing Values In America!
Whether you have been trying to buy a home or sell a home during the pandemic, you know the market has been crazy! Sellers have told stories of bidding wars for their homes and cash offers way above asking price. Can you even find a nice home for under $225,000 any more? The answer to the last question is yes!
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
‘The Gilded Age’ on location in the Capital Region
Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Gilded Age’ to Shut Down Parts of Albany – Where Can Residents Park?
Lights, Camera, Congestion! Gilded Age 'Alternative Parking' Announced by Producers of The Gilded Age. It's shaping up to be an exciting - albeit somewhat inconvenient for area residents - week throughout various neighborhoods in Albany's center square as the magic of Hollywood settles into Upstate, New York. Street signs have...
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
Remembering the railroad to Lake George
A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
Hudson Valley, New York Feels As Warm As The ‘Persian Gulf’
Have you ever wondered what the heat would feel like if you lived in the Persian Gulf or the Phillippines? Turns out you didn't have to leave the Hudson Valley. That's because the air in the Hudson Valley on Monday felt like the air you would experience if you lived or visited the Persian Gulf or the Philippines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
4th generation farmer says the future of farming in NY is in danger
For more than 100 years, the Hand Melon farm in New York’s Washington County has grown upwards of 100 varieties of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, including the famous Hand Melon. Started at the turn of the century by Aaron Allen Hand, the 425-acre farm is now in the hands of fourth-generation farmer John Hand, who tells JoDee Kenney that the future of farming in New York is in danger. He says farming is becoming an increasingly difficult occupation in the state, calling New York’s minimum wage increases "crippling." That’s not the only financial burden — the cost of just about everything, including fertilizer and fuel, has also risen, but Hand says labor costs are what’s keeping him up at night. So far, the Hand Melon farm has been able to stay afloat, but other farms may not be so lucky.
Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County
Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
Gloversville ‘field of dreams’ gets a boost
A historic baseball field is one step closer to restoration this week after a large donation from the family behind Stewart's Shops. The Dake Family has donated $100,000 this week to the Parkhurst Field Development Project.
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
WNYT
Cheese tour coming to Washington County
If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
WNYT
‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County
A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
newyorkalmanack.com
Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George
Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
WNYT
Local hospitals earn recognition for patient assistance
118 hospitals in New York have been recognized for their efforts to help patients suffering from a stroke, or heart disease. Every year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for their ground breaking work. Some of the hospitals recognized in the Capital Region include Albany Med, Glens...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0