Richard “Dick” L. Skrede, 76, of Stoddard died Friday August 5, 2022 at his home. Dick was born December 12, 1945, in Viroqua to Marvin and Elaine (Larson) Skrede. He was a 1964 graduate of Viroqua High School and received a degree in drafting in 1966 from Coleman Technical College. Dick retired in 2003 from Century Tel (formerly La Crosse Telephone) after more than 38 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending time with friends, cutting wood and old country music.
Matthew H. “Ace Boogy” Serra, 35, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 9, 1987, to Stephen and Dorothy (Rustay) Serra in Kingston, PA. Matt, loved to cook and take long walks with his best friend...
Judith “Judy” Onsrud passed away on June 29, 2022. She was born in Alma, WI, on July 5, 1936, to Marguerite (Hovland) and Clyde Ulrich. The family moved to La Crosse, where Judy graduated from Logan High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in elementary education. She taught in several local schools, the University Campus School, Wilmette, IL, Coon Valley, Chaseburg, and finally at Hamilton.
Sacia B. Morris, 94, of Onalaska passed away August 3, 2022, in Greenback, TN. Sacia was born on July 1, 1928, in Minot, ND, to Fred French Brewer and Phyllis Sacia Brewer. She was raised in Menominee, WI, and graduated from Carroll College in Waukesha, WI. It was there that she met the love of her life, Dave Morris, in freshman English class. They married and began a beautiful, adventurous life together on July 7, 1951.
Joshua “Josh” Lee Fox, 44, died at his home in Winona, MN, on August 2, 2022. Josh was born in Norfolk, NE, to Malia Sue Fox and Rodney Lamar Otting on September 30, 1977. Josh moved with his family in 1986 to Winona, where he went to the Winona Area Catholic Schools. After Josh graduated, he pursued jobs in construction and moved to Manitou Springs, Colorado, which became his desired place to live.
The La Crosse Logan football team is getting back to the basics as the Rangers opened up training camp earlier this week. Head Coach Casey Knoble’s focus is making sure his guys concentrate on the fundamentals. “We broke down late in games when guys got tired,” Knoble said. “Our...
Starting on August 19th, teams all across Wisconsin will be looking to start the season in the win collum. In Tomah, the Timberwolves are looking for their first win since 2020 after finishing last season winless. Some team members said the way last season finished left a bad taste in...
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 72F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 94F…. Clear to partly cloudy tonight with milder lows in the 60s to low 70s. It will be muggier tonight as well. ALERT DAY Saturday due to heat and humidity. Expect highs ranging from the mid-upper 80s (far north) to the low-mid 90s. High humidity will cause heat indices (what it feels like) in the 95-105F range, with the highest values likely near and south/east of La Crosse. Be sure to take it easy during the hottest part of the day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets and livestock as well.
Saturday’s Forecast High: 94F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 70F…. ALERT DAY today due to heat and humidity. Expect highs ranging from the mid-upper 80s (far north) to the low-mid 90s. High humidity will cause heat indices (what it feels like) in the 95-105F range, with the highest values likely near and south/east of La Crosse. Be sure to take it easy during the hottest part of the day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets and livestock as well.
