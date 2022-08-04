Tonight’s Forecast Low: 72F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 94F…. Clear to partly cloudy tonight with milder lows in the 60s to low 70s. It will be muggier tonight as well. ALERT DAY Saturday due to heat and humidity. Expect highs ranging from the mid-upper 80s (far north) to the low-mid 90s. High humidity will cause heat indices (what it feels like) in the 95-105F range, with the highest values likely near and south/east of La Crosse. Be sure to take it easy during the hottest part of the day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets and livestock as well.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO