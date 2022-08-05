ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

2 Fresno Tax Measures are Already on the November Ballot. Will Supervisors Make It 3?

By Nancy Price, Multimedia Journalist
GV Wire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on gvwire.com

Comments / 4

 

GV Wire

$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules

A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized

The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
REEDLEY, CA
FOX40

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Introducing Visalia Unified’s new superintendent

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Visalia Unified can expect a fresh perspective when school starts next week. Kirk Shrum is the new district superintendent and on Friday he launched the “One Visalia Connected” program, meant to connect students in and out of the classroom. He spoke to CBS47’s Kathryn Herr and Brian Dorman about […]
californiaagtoday.com

Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
TULARE, CA
sjvsun.com

Push to confiscate cell phones at Fresno high school has parents, students up-in-arms

Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Kaweah Health first to use SafeGait 360 in California

VISALIA – Kaweah Health used resources to bring in a new state of the art balance and mobility trainer where patients can feel more comfortable in their recovery process. The SafeGait 360 Balance and Mobility Trainer is a device made to help those learning to walk again after injury. The 100-foot track, body-weight support system was installed at the Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital, the longest track for the system in the nation.
GV Wire

Fresno Drug Dealers Were So Dumb They Hatched Scheme on Jail Telephone

It’s official: brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 28, are headed to federal prison after admitting they hatched a plan to deal fentanyl. On Monday, Isaiah Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring with his brother in a fentanyl distribution plan foiled by local law enforcement. That followed Mario Garcia’s...
FRESNO, CA
Fast Casual

The Habit opening drive-thru in California

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based restaurant company owned by Yum Brands, is opening a drive-thru location this week in Merced, California, at 3680 G St. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering as well as curbside pick-up and delivery via The Habit mobile app and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests may also order via self-serve kiosks and choose delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.
MERCED, CA
thesungazette.com

FOOTBALL: Tulare County football returns after league shake up

Central Section teams were shaken up as leagues shifted around during the offseason. All of the Visalia teams moved to the East Yosemite League, joining Porterville and Monache. The Tri-County leagues, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, are new for the 2022 season and split up the old Central Sequoia league. Orange Cove and Orosi join the East Sequoia league from the West Sequoia league while the rest of the West Sequoia league will now be a part of the new Northwest Sequoia league.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Federal Charges Filed Against Ex Sanger Cop

FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment that was unsealed Friday charging a former Sanger Police Department officer with deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law for sexually assaulting four women with whom he interacted during the course of his duties. Assistant Attorney General...
SANGER, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County

According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when the crash took place. This has been updated. MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash Sunday evening in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota. CHP […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

