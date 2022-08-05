2 Fresno Tax Measures are Already on the November Ballot. Will Supervisors Make It 3?

Read on gvwire.com
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
sjvsun.com
Rural Calif. is helping reach Newsom’s green goals. Now, he wants an end-run around them.
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
GV Wire
Back to School in Fresno and Clovis: What to Know on Masks, Schedules, Campus Changes
The first day of the new school year is rapidly approaching for Valley students and school staffers, and with the new year comes new starting times and bus schedules, a new Fresno elementary, and a new gym at a Fresno high school. Many people will be glad to hear that...
GV Wire
$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules
A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
Rural Counties Push Back as California Seeks to Expedite Solar and Wind Energy Projects
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groundwater agency to pay $8,500 per acre-foot for SJV water rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6,396,000 from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan to bring that...
Mayor Dyer serves as judge for Biggest Baddest BBQ & Car Show
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Saturday residents gathered in southwest Fresno to see who they thought had the best BBQ around. Mayor Jerry Dyer dropped in to serve as a judge for the Tip-Tip portion of the competition. He also had a chance to speak with local car enthusiasts that displayed their vehicles during the car show. […]
kingsriverlife.com
Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized
The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
Introducing Visalia Unified’s new superintendent
VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Visalia Unified can expect a fresh perspective when school starts next week. Kirk Shrum is the new district superintendent and on Friday he launched the “One Visalia Connected” program, meant to connect students in and out of the classroom. He spoke to CBS47’s Kathryn Herr and Brian Dorman about […]
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
sjvsun.com
Push to confiscate cell phones at Fresno high school has parents, students up-in-arms
Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health first to use SafeGait 360 in California
VISALIA – Kaweah Health used resources to bring in a new state of the art balance and mobility trainer where patients can feel more comfortable in their recovery process. The SafeGait 360 Balance and Mobility Trainer is a device made to help those learning to walk again after injury. The 100-foot track, body-weight support system was installed at the Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital, the longest track for the system in the nation.
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
GV Wire
Fresno Drug Dealers Were So Dumb They Hatched Scheme on Jail Telephone
It’s official: brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 28, are headed to federal prison after admitting they hatched a plan to deal fentanyl. On Monday, Isaiah Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring with his brother in a fentanyl distribution plan foiled by local law enforcement. That followed Mario Garcia’s...
KMPH.com
Homeowner spends 6 months with no sinks; complains of communication issues with Home Depot
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A Fresno man is so frustrated with delays and lack of communication in his home remodeling projects, he didn’t know where else to turn but FOX26. Terry Crawford reached out to FOX26 after seeing our news station help a homeowner who was having...
Fast Casual
The Habit opening drive-thru in California
The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based restaurant company owned by Yum Brands, is opening a drive-thru location this week in Merced, California, at 3680 G St. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering as well as curbside pick-up and delivery via The Habit mobile app and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests may also order via self-serve kiosks and choose delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Tulare County football returns after league shake up
Central Section teams were shaken up as leagues shifted around during the offseason. All of the Visalia teams moved to the East Yosemite League, joining Porterville and Monache. The Tri-County leagues, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, are new for the 2022 season and split up the old Central Sequoia league. Orange Cove and Orosi join the East Sequoia league from the West Sequoia league while the rest of the West Sequoia league will now be a part of the new Northwest Sequoia league.
KMJ
Federal Charges Filed Against Ex Sanger Cop
FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment that was unsealed Friday charging a former Sanger Police Department officer with deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law for sexually assaulting four women with whom he interacted during the course of his duties. Assistant Attorney General...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when the crash took place. This has been updated. MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash Sunday evening in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota. CHP […]
