Nashville, TN

Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race

By Sebastian Posey, Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – The fifth Congressional district for Tennessee is up for grabs following the retirement of Congressman Jim Cooper (D-Nashville). Earlier this year, the state’s 3rd longest-serving member of Congress, announced he would not seek another term in office after 32 years. Cooper opposed the Tennessee General Assembly’s redistricting plan , which he said was “dismembering Nashville.”

RESULTS | Tennessee Primary Election: August 4, 2022

Nashville’s 5th District now includes only the southern portion of Davidson County, parts of Wilson and Williamson counties, and all of Lewis, Maury, and Marshall counties.

Republican Primary

Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination—businesswoman and first-time candidate Geni Batchelor , former U.S. Army aviator and combat veteran Jeff Beierlein , Christian homeschool academy director Natisha Brooks , former Tennessee State Rep. Beth Harwell , paramedic Timothy Bruce Lee , Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles , Nashville real estate developer Stewart Parks , Brig. Gen. (Ret) Kurt Winstead , and Tennessee General Assembly staffer Tres Wittum .

Democratic Primary

Heidi Campbell , a member of the Tennessee state senate representing District 20 , is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Campbell, and the winner of the Republican nomination, will face each other in the November general election.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

This Week with Bob Mueller: August 7, 2022

The Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting has Middle Tennessee districts ramping up school security. For Metro Nashville Public Schools, that means more police coverage in all schools, which will be at the highest level in MNPS history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
markerzone.com

MIKE FISHER POSTS PASSIONATE ENDORSEMENT FOR TENNESSEE SENATOR

Mike Fisher, husband to country music superstar Carrie Underwood, isn't overly active on social media, so when he does speak out it tends to garner attention. The couple is very engaged in their community and politics, and Fisher recently urged Tennesseans to vote in an upcoming election in the state's 27th district on August 4th.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto wins one of several unopposed races

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will continue to serve at the helm of the county after more than a decade following Thursday’s night election that featured several unopposed races. Hutto, who will serve his fourth term after becoming mayor in 2010, collected 13,803 votes. He was unopposed after he...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

