Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – The fifth Congressional district for Tennessee is up for grabs following the retirement of Congressman Jim Cooper (D-Nashville). Earlier this year, the state’s 3rd longest-serving member of Congress, announced he would not seek another term in office after 32 years. Cooper opposed the Tennessee General Assembly’s redistricting plan , which he said was “dismembering Nashville.”

Nashville’s 5th District now includes only the southern portion of Davidson County, parts of Wilson and Williamson counties, and all of Lewis, Maury, and Marshall counties.

Republican Primary

Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination—businesswoman and first-time candidate Geni Batchelor , former U.S. Army aviator and combat veteran Jeff Beierlein , Christian homeschool academy director Natisha Brooks , former Tennessee State Rep. Beth Harwell , paramedic Timothy Bruce Lee , Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles , Nashville real estate developer Stewart Parks , Brig. Gen. (Ret) Kurt Winstead , and Tennessee General Assembly staffer Tres Wittum .

Democratic Primary

Heidi Campbell , a member of the Tennessee state senate representing District 20 , is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Campbell, and the winner of the Republican nomination, will face each other in the November general election.

