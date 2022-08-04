ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

WAFF

Limestone Co. Sheriff has a suspect in custody following stand-off

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Athens, AL
WAAY-TV

3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop

Three people face multiple drug-related charges each after a search at a tattoo shop in Scottsboro revealed several different drugs and items of drug paraphernalia. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said agents and deputies worked with Scottsboro Police Department to search SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. That search...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
weisradio.com

Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid

Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests.   Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday.  “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses.   “Keep in...
CULLMAN, AL
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
FLAT ROCK, AL
AL.com

Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests

At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Athens
Scotland
WAAY-TV

Supporting Local First Responders

Hundreds of people support first responders in the annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo. A rodeo three decades in the making, with all of the proceeds funding local first responders. Friday night was the first night of the 30th annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo.
ARDMORE, AL
tvliving.com

Payton Walker attempts a police obstacle course

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you thinking about a career change? Well, the Huntsville Police Department is hosting an obstacle course open house on Saturday. This is an informal meet-and-greet as visitors are encouraged to try out the obstacle course. The open house is from 8 - 10...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

