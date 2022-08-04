Read on www.waaytv.com
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
WAFF
Limestone Co. Sheriff has a suspect in custody following stand-off
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.
Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home’s closet, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
Jackson County man charged with murder in stabbing
A Flat Rock man is facing a murder charge after an early morning stabbing in Jackson County.
WAAY-TV
3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop
Three people face multiple drug-related charges each after a search at a tattoo shop in Scottsboro revealed several different drugs and items of drug paraphernalia. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said agents and deputies worked with Scottsboro Police Department to search SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. That search...
weisradio.com
Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid
Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
1 injured in Huntsville motorcycle crash
Police say one person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon.
VIDEO: Employee injured after fireworks veer into crowd at Trash Pandas game
A stray firework veered off path into a crowd of Trash Pandas fans on Friday night.
CAPTURED: Limestone Co. barricade suspect in custody
A "dangerous" Limestone County man is behind bars early Thursday morning following a two-day long manhunt, according to authorities.
Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update
CULLMAN, Ala. – The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday. “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses. “Keep in...
WDEF
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 4,500 block of Bonnell Drive. Police said the call came in at 11 a.m. No other details have been released. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Hundreds of people support first responders in the annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo
A rodeo three decades in the making, with all of the proceeds funding local first responders. Friday night was the first night of the 30th annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo. Hundreds of people packed the stands as they came out to support their first responders. "This is probably the...
WAAY-TV
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected
UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
Man accused of stealing about $1,000 in tools from store
A Hartselle man is accused of stealing tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store.
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
tvliving.com
Payton Walker attempts a police obstacle course
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you thinking about a career change? Well, the Huntsville Police Department is hosting an obstacle course open house on Saturday. This is an informal meet-and-greet as visitors are encouraged to try out the obstacle course. The open house is from 8 - 10...
