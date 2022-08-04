ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Pharmacist blocked from filling opioid prescriptions

By News Service Florida
 4 days ago
(Steve Heap/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking a Florida pharmacist from filling prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Pharmacist Nathaniel Esalomi was accused of filling prescriptions he knew were not valid at Apexx Pharmacy in Hudson, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

He also was accused of inflating prices to fill opioid prescriptions and accepting cash for the drugs. A complaint was filed Monday against Esalomi and unsealed Thursday. U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber issued the temporary restraining order.

The complaint also seeks to permanently enjoin Esalomi from filling prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances and from owning or supervising a pharmacy, according to the Justice Department.

ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

