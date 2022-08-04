Use of search warrant in Unified Government investigation is bold and rare

Read on www.wibw.com
KMBC.com
Sources: KBI investigating Unified Government purchasing card transactions in relation to search warrant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KMBC 9 Investigates has learned the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the use of county-issued purchasing cards in relation to a search warrant executed Wednesday at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Three sources, who did not want to...
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
Platte County Sheriff’s Office prepares for controversial FBI CCW information audit
The Platte County Sheriff is getting ready to welcome the FBI to town next week for a routine audit for the system that law enforcement use to track criminal justice information like fingerprints and criminal histories.
KCTV 5
KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government following ‘allegations’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government today, according to a press release from the KBI. They said the search warrant executed Aug. 3 “relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government.”
More deputies needed at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department
The Wyandotte County Sheriff told the Board of Commissioners for Wyandotte County and Kansas City Thursday night his department needs more help.
WIBW
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in...
Police looking for this Topeka man
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
Kansas man with a history of crime is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Scott A. Gann of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested him in...
Former prosecutor explains review process into deadly KCFD crash in Westport
The KSHB 41 I-Team is learning about the steps Jackson County prosecutors may be taking as they review the deadly Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck crash from last December in Westport.
WIBW
LPD “confident” two church vandalism suspects identified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are “confident” they have identified two suspects in the case of two churches that had been vandalized with political messages. The Lawrence Police Department says on Monday, Aug. 1, - the day before elections - it was reported that two churches had been vandalized with political messages.
1 killed Saturday in 3000 block of East 49th Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in the 3000 block of East 49th Street.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
KCK man charged in connection to Capitol riot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A Kansas City, Kan., man has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kasey Von Owen Hopkins, 47, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.
Johnson County sheriff’s stonewalling on election probe keeps Kansans in the dark
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden doesn’t want you to know […] The post Johnson County sheriff’s stonewalling on election probe keeps Kansans in the dark appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
High Court finds Leawood attorney’s discipline too lenient, orders new actions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Leawood attorney was found to have overcharged his clients for a case that went on for more than 10 years, the Kansas Supreme Court found his punishment too lenient and ordered stricter actions. The Kansas Supreme Court says in regard to Case No. 124,867:...
WIBW
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating homicide on E. 49th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street. Police confirm the 96th homicide of the year happened before 5 p.m. on Saturday. No information about the cause or the victim has been provided at this time. This is...
Sheriff identifies human remains found near Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Human remains that were recovered near Lawrence in January earlier this year have been identified. Guy Wayne Collins, 47, a missing adult since July 9, 2021, has been confirmed to be deceased by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A lab report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed that DNA analysis of […]
