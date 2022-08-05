U. of U. to offer scholarships to Indigenous students in Utah

Read on kslnewsradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo expanding east side with an all-Utah species exhibit
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo will be expanding its east side with an all-Utah Native Species exhibit and a new education animal center. The project will begin Wednesday and is expected to be completed in 2023. Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and...
ksl.com
If your heart stops, a Utah high schooler may be able to save you
SALT LAKE CITY — High school students in the Beehive State will have more than a diploma under their belt after graduation as they are now required to undergo CPR training as part of the state curriculum, one component of a statewide initiative to combat sudden cardiac arrest. SB192...
kuer.org
Utah schools are finding that tax increases are a hard ask with inflation-weary residents
During a packed Aug. 3 hearing at the Riverton High School auditorium, the Jordan School District board tried to make their case for why they needed more money. Specifically, a 26% bump in property taxes. Which is about $250 more a year per the average home value there. Multiple unprecedented...
kslnewsradio.com
Poll shows support in Utah County for the Utah Lake Restoration Project
LEHI, Utah — A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The poll consisted of 618 Utah County residents who were asked if they generally oppose or support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The data revealed that 67%, supported the project. Additionally, 77% said the lake is not healthy and that something can and should be done about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Provo church raises funds to acquire historic organ from Salt Lake church
PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.
Head of Utah's peace officer discipline agency switches roles
The former head of the agency that disciplines all police officers in Utah is switching roles to represent the group that defends them.
Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sevenslopes.com
3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
Gov. Spencer Cox urges Heber Valley to allow high-density housing, weighs in on highway bypass
At a lunch with Heber Valley business and government leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah’s development policies will benefit local communities. At the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce’s event, Cox said growth is coming, and Wasatch County needs to continue to make room. Teachers, county council members...
ksl.com
Going solar? New program offers discounts to SLC homeowners ready to make the switch
SALT LAKE CITY — A new program will allow a few dozen single-family homeowners in Utah's capital city cheaper access to solar power through limited-time discounts. Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday, which offers "discounted bulk purchase" pricing for up to 50 residents looking to switch to solar energy. The city is partnering with Utah-based Gardner Energy to install the solar panels.
wvcjournal.com
Hunter High student named Absolutely Incredible Kid
Hunter High School senior Maeghan Mason was announced the 2022 Absolutely Incredible Kid by Granite School District and Granite Education Foundation during Hunter High School’s end-of-year celebration assembly in May. Maeghan was diagnosed with intracranial high blood pressure, a condition requiring several surgeries to help alleviate severe headaches, body...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salt Lake City launches program to increase solar energy use
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday — a program that offers Salt Lake City residents huge discounts on solar installations as more homes decide to go solar. The bulk purchasing program seeks to streamline resident access to solar, supporting the local solar economy. The city has partnered […]
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Utah
If you have been to Utah before then you know that this state has a lot of amazing places that can be explored. No matter how you prefer to spend your holidays, you will most likely find something for your liking in Utah because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. But you don't have to take my word for it - go to Utah and see it for yourself. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Utah that are great choices for both short vacations, like a weekend getaway, but are also amazing options for longer vacations. Here's what made it on the list:
KSLTV
Workforce Services Economist: Despite recession fears, labor market ‘begging for workers’
SALT LAKE CITY — Even though the U.S. just had two-quarters of a shrinking economy, fueling the fears of a recession, the Utah Department of Workforce Services said the economy still needs more workers, as demonstrated by July’s solid employment report. “So I’m not really surprised that so...
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 7, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt or foster your new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road....
Sunny for now, thunderstorms return later this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Sunny skies return across the Beehive State with monsoonal moisture staying just south of southern Utah Monday afternoon. High pressure remains in place Monday and will allow for seasonal temperatures to return to the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90’s this afternoon, triple-digit heat for St. […]
KUTV
Get beautiful teeth with help from this Utah dentist
KUTV — Do you feel like you’re always at the dentist for another root canal or crown?. If you struggle with missing or failing teeth, Dr. Brad Rigby of Rigby Dental joined Fresh Living to talk about Hybridge Dental Implants--a life-changing smile transformation that can save you both time and money.
Utah group comes together for injured teen
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Gracelyn Wilkinson was a teenager when she stepped on exposed live wires — and her life was changed forever. She was shocked. Since then, she’s needed open chest surgery, a kidney autotransplant — and she’s spent long stretches in the hospital. “Gracelyn is on a feeding tube, has been for […]
Comments / 1