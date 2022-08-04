Springfield non-profits, small businesses receive $4 million in ARPA relief funding

Read on www.westernmassnews.com
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick Reads
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made. “I think these residents stated to me...
Superintendents seeking COVID-19 guidance from state for 2022-23 school year
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With back-to-school only a few weeks away, superintendents in western Massachusetts are currently on a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID-19 guidance for their classrooms. That meeting, which was not open to the media, started at 3p.m. Monday afternoon. We checked...
Inflation Reduction Act aims to ease inflation through climate change initiatives
Police said that the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time and encourage drivers to seek alternative routes. Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. People in Chicopee are upset over a potential truck stop coming to Burnett Road...
Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom expressing frustrations over ongoing power outages in their East Longmeadow neighborhood. She said it has happened more frequently, most recently this past weekend, and that there is often no reason explaining why. “It seems to have just gotten...
Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton
Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. 9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published...
City of Holyoke celebrates Puerto Rican culture with weekend festival
The City of Holyoke kicked off a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage with a festival at Open Square.
Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September
With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
“Sensitive Creatures” brand hosts pop-up shop in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up shop was held in Chicopee over the weekend by a talented brother-sister duo. Springfield designer Darius Rosario brought his “Sensitive Creatures” streetwear brand to the event on Saturday to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of his sister’s beauty salon, Glam Studio by Malerie.
Monday night news update
In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed
NORTHAMPTON — Fire and police, as well as state regulators, responded Saturday morning to what was described as a “major water leak” at BI-QEM chemical company, which prompted its closure. A faulty sprinkler system caused damage to the facility and machinery at the plant at 238 Nonotuck...
How to prevent purchasing counterfeit pills and drugs online
An educational event is being held at the Ludlow High School to help prevent accidental poisoning from counterfeit pills and drugs.
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting was held Monday night in Chicopee regarding a controversial truck stop proposed for the city. The Chicopee License Commission held a hearing to evaluate a special permit for fuel storage at the site. The License Commission voted not to recommend it to the full...
600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...
Getting Answers: Local Walgreens pharmacies temporarily closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People are having issues with their local Walgreens’ pharmacies temporarily closing. A Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues. Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass...
9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book
This week, we're getting answers from the new president of the Springfield Regional Chamber, Diana Szynal, on the role of the chamber, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses, and the things that need to be done to help businesses get back on track. Ribbon cutting held for...
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
Springfield man suspected in Bennington, Vermont murder turns himself in
BENNINGTON, Vermont (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man suspected in the murder of a Vermont man has turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. According to the Bennington Police Department, 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield, Mass. turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree...
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
