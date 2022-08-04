ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield non-profits, small businesses receive $4 million in ARPA relief funding

By Leon Purvis, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Olivia Hickey
 4 days ago
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom expressing frustrations over ongoing power outages in their East Longmeadow neighborhood. She said it has happened more frequently, most recently this past weekend, and that there is often no reason explaining why. “It seems to have just gotten...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton

Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. 9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WSBS

Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September

With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

“Sensitive Creatures” brand hosts pop-up shop in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up shop was held in Chicopee over the weekend by a talented brother-sister duo. Springfield designer Darius Rosario brought his “Sensitive Creatures” streetwear brand to the event on Saturday to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of his sister’s beauty salon, Glam Studio by Malerie.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting was held Monday night in Chicopee regarding a controversial truck stop proposed for the city. The Chicopee License Commission held a hearing to evaluate a special permit for fuel storage at the site. The License Commission voted not to recommend it to the full...
CHICOPEE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Local Walgreens pharmacies temporarily closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People are having issues with their local Walgreens’ pharmacies temporarily closing. A Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues. Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com

9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book

This week, we're getting answers from the new president of the Springfield Regional Chamber, Diana Szynal, on the role of the chamber, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses, and the things that need to be done to help businesses get back on track. Ribbon cutting held for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man suspected in Bennington, Vermont murder turns himself in

BENNINGTON, Vermont (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man suspected in the murder of a Vermont man has turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. According to the Bennington Police Department, 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield, Mass. turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

