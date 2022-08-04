Construction begins on new Hattiesburg waterpark & ballfields

Read on www.wdam.com
Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance
One Hattiesburg business is not only promoting physical health but also mental health to help heal the community.
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the summer months wind down, the City of Hattiesburg looks back at the activities that kept the community busy. City members say it was a great way to get the residents involved with events such as movies in the park and eating popsicles with the Hattiesburg Police Department.
City of Hattiesburg recognizes National Health Center Week
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an attempt to break into a home in south Jones County.
Hattiesburg gym prioritizes physical & mental health
As the summer months wind down, the City of Hattiesburg looks back at the activities that kept the community busy.
Jones County Sheriff Berlin gives back-to-school safe driving warning
Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an attempt to break into a home in south Jones County.
Heidelberg High host open house
Will Hall excited about talent, depth as USM fall camp begins. Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne County senior offensive lineman Brenden Roscoe. Jones Co. gets new polling machines ahead of general election.
Home-schooling event set for Aug. 19 in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Home-schooling families should consider circling Aug. 19 on their calendars. The Laurel Christian Home Educators will be hosting a “Back to School” sign-up for home-schooling families on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is scheduled to be held in...
Jones College’s practical nursing grads are ready for new challenges
ELLISVILLE – A pinning and graduation ceremony for 21 students who recently finished Jones College’s Practical Nursing program was held to celebrate their accomplishments while overcoming many obstacles. Completing the one-year program was a challenge for some like 31-year-old Le’Chasity Taylor of Hattiesburg. The single mother of a 10-year-old girl previously earned an associate of arts degree in veterinary medicine. After working in the animal world for one and half years, she decided to find a new career working at Forrest General Hospital which lasted nine years working for different departments including the pathology lab, clinic lab and as an acute care tech on the medical surgical floor. Still wanting more, Taylor pursued a career in nursing.
Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
SBA deadline approaching for severe weather damage loans in Miss.
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDAM) -The deadline for applying for physical damage disaster loans in Mississippi is approaching. The U.S. Small Business Administration says Sept. 6 is the deadline for applying for the low-interest disaster loan program for businesses, of all sizes; private nonprofit organizations; homeowners and renters in the declared counties.
Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Taylorsville is without a home after a fire in their house that took nine different departments more than four hours to extinguish. According to the Jones County Fire Council, crews responded to a report of flames in the Hebron community just after 2 p.m. on Monday.
Mendenhall, MS - Alyssa Woods Dies in Motorcycle Collision at MS-13 & Mt Zion Rd
Mendenhall, MS (August 8, 2022) - A woman from Prentiss was killed after being involved in a motorcycle crash in the Mendenhall area on Sunday night, August 7. The collision was reported at the intersection of MS-13 and Mt. Zion Road at around 9:15 p.m. It was reported that a...
New Hope Animal Rescue Center holds adoptions
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With hard-hitting economic times affecting people across the state, some are having a hard time taking care of their families and their animals. However, one local animal shelter, New Hope Animal Rescue Center, is hoping to raise awareness about pets in need. Jessie Cardona, New Hope’s...
Silver Alert issued for Wiggins woman
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins. She is described as a Black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2, around...
Players of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg senior QB/Safety Dee Parker
Will Hall excited about talent, depth as USM fall camp begins. Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne County senior offensive lineman Brenden Roscoe. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss.
More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River
BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
