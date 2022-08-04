ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest in quadruple homicide after victims are found dead in fires at 2 homes in a small Nebraska town

By Raja Razek, Rebekah Riess, Jarrod Wardwell
 3 days ago
iowa.media

ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
#Nebraska#House Fires#Murder#Violent Crime
norfolkneradio.com

Nebraska State Patrol updates Laurel situation

The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release new information and urges public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel continues. After fire suppression efforts were successful at the scene in the 500 block of Elm Street in Laurel, investigators have been able to examine the crime scene and now identify that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.
LAUREL, NE
iheart.com

Multiple fatalities reported in Laurel, Nebraska

(Laurel, NE) -- Multiple fatalities are being reported in a northeast Nebraska town. A large police presence has been seen in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. The Nebraska State Patrol says there are multiple deaths involving multiple scenes but no other information has been released. The state patrol will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Police searching for missing teens

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a pair of missing 14-year-olds. According Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden have both been reported missing. The boys' grandmother said that Janis had been missing since last Thursday, and Eden had been missing since...
