Arrest in quadruple homicide after victims are found dead in fires at 2 homes in a small Nebraska town

ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence.
4 people found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska; arrest made
LAUREL, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest in a case where four people were found dead in two burning homes. The discovery was made in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, about 100 miles northwest of Omaha, The Associated Press reported. The neighborhood is said to...
Police arrest suspect after four bodies discovered in small Nebraska community
Police in Laurel, Nebraska, have arrested a suspect after four bodies were found after fires at two separate houses in the small community on Thursday. The suspect had suffered serious burns and was airlifted to hospital after being arrested.Aug. 5, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laurel, Nebraska, ‘explosion’: Mystery as multiple people found dead in two homes and local buildings put on lockdown
MULTIPLE people have been found dead after a reported explosion at two homes as police place local buildings on lockdown. Police are investigating the puzzling situation that's spread across multiple scenes in the Cedar County community in Laurel, Nebraska. Witnesses told News Channel Nebraska that they heard an "explosion" at...
Nebraska State Patrol updates Laurel situation
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release new information and urges public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel continues. After fire suppression efforts were successful at the scene in the 500 block of Elm Street in Laurel, investigators have been able to examine the crime scene and now identify that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.
Multiple fatalities reported in Laurel, Nebraska
(Laurel, NE) -- Multiple fatalities are being reported in a northeast Nebraska town. A large police presence has been seen in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. The Nebraska State Patrol says there are multiple deaths involving multiple scenes but no other information has been released. The state patrol will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
