Here's what a 'vote-a-rama' is (and what it means for Democrats' energy and health care bill)

Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden agenda since Democrats might lose big in the November midterms
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden's agenda since Dems might lose control of Congress in November. "We don't know what the future will bring," he told Politico. Democrats are racing to send the $740 billion bill to Biden's desk within two weeks. Sen. Joe Manchin of West...
POLITICO
Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.
The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?
On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
AOL Corp
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases. Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live...
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in on President Biden's plummeting poll numbers as members of the Democratic Party appear to be jockeying for the 2024 nomination on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's a legend in his own mind and doesn't think he's going anywhere. It's not like...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Liz Cheney just made an absolutely critical point about Donald Trump’s responsibility on January 6
CNN — In her opening remarks at Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney had a blunt message: Donald Trump doesn’t get to play the unwitting dupe when it comes to his role in the run-up to and riot at the US Capitol. “President Trump is...
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
'It's clearly intimidation': See what China did after Pelosi left Taiwan
China gave a preview Wednesday of what might be coming for Taiwan by sending 27 warplanes into the island’s air defense identification zone – a buffer of airspace commonly referred to as an ADIZ – according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi set to scam Manchin the same way she scammed the Squad
Remember when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wanted the House to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act but the "Squad" insisted on Senate passage of Biden’s $3 trillion Build Back Better agenda first?. Eventually, the Squad caved, voting for the infrastructure bill in early...
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pressures Chuck Schumer to say whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied under oath about their views on Roe v. Wade
"We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes," Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ted Lieu wrote in a letter to Chuck Schumer.
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
CNN
