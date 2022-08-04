Police search for suspects after shots were fired into a crowded store at the Mall of America

Read on www.cnn.com
Neighbor of Black man in Minneapolis shot by police berates protesters: 'This is not OK!'
A Minneapolis mother of two was seen on video confronting protesters who gathered outside of an apartment building where a Black man, Andrew "Teckle" Sundberg, was shot and killed by police last Thursday. "This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. This is not okay," the mother,...
People
Wis. Girl Will Likely Be Paralyzed After Uncle Allegedly Fires into Her Home, Striking Her
A 5-year-old Wisconsin girl may never walk again after being shot in the spine by her uncle, police allege. Online records confirm the charges against 29-year-old John Anthony Jackson, Jr. Late last week, Jackson was charged by Milwaukee Police with first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly...
Ohio Parents Arrested for Hog-Tying 12-Year-Old Son for 10 Hours
A mother and step-father from Ohio have been arrested on child abuse felonies after police found a 12-year-old boy hog-tied in a hotel room the family was living in, according to court documents obtained by 13 ABC. Tabetha Sosnowicz and Jason Sosnowicz Sr. allegedly “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles,” and police found him on July 22 lying on the floor next to the bed. Police allege the boy was tied up for nearly 10 hours, from around 3 a.m. to when they found him around 12:30 p.m. The parents both told authorities they “normally” tied the child up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to court documents. Two other children in the hotel room, a 14-year-old and a 6-year-old, were not tied up, court documents state. Both parents, who are expected to be in court Thursday, are being held in jail and are barred from having contact with the boy.Read it at 13 ABC
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife
A deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Family killed while camping at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled, autopsies find
Three family members killed last month at an Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said.
Beloved Minnesota police officer found mysteriously dead after not returning home from work
A beloved Minnesota police officer was found mysteriously dead in his patrol vehicle after not returning home from work, police announced late Wednesday. Deputy Dallas Edeburn left a patrol office in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. A search ensued when his family reported that he'd never arrived, and Edeburn was later found deceased inside his vehicle on the route between his home and the station.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
People
Toddler and Father Killed in Montana After Man Drives Into Family and Started Shooting: Police
A father and his young daughter are dead following a tragic shooting in Montana Sunday. On July 17, shortly before 9 p.m., a man reportedly, purposely drove into a family from central New York near Glacier National Park, Syracuse.com reported. Then, he got out of his car and opened fire.
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'
The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
Police in Michigan are investigating the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman killed inside her Olive Township home while her three small children were present. Quinn Arielle Hallacy's children — a 7-year-old and two 10-year-olds — were not hurt in the fatal attack, which unfolded Monday evening, according to stations WOOD-TV, WXMI and WZZM.
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child
A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
Major update after two kids among five found dead in home with chilling clue found at scene
THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police. Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father
A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii
A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
A stabbing incident that left four people injured and a teenager dead in Wisconsin started after a man who’d been tubing down a river went searching for his friend’s lost cellphone, the accused killer told authorities in court documents released Monday. Nicolae Miu, 52, told a sheriff’s lieutenant...
CNN
