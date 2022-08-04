Police search for suspects after shots were fired into a crowded store at the Mall of America

A mother and step-father from Ohio have been arrested on child abuse felonies after police found a 12-year-old boy hog-tied in a hotel room the family was living in, according to court documents obtained by 13 ABC. Tabetha Sosnowicz and Jason Sosnowicz Sr. allegedly “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles,” and police found him on July 22 lying on the floor next to the bed. Police allege the boy was tied up for nearly 10 hours, from around 3 a.m. to when they found him around 12:30 p.m. The parents both told authorities they “normally” tied the child up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to court documents. Two other children in the hotel room, a 14-year-old and a 6-year-old, were not tied up, court documents state. Both parents, who are expected to be in court Thursday, are being held in jail and are barred from having contact with the boy.Read it at 13 ABC

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO