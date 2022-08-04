Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Man City is the biggest game of the season'

Read on www.cnn.com
Related
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Liverpool Early Team News: Darwin Nunez Or Roberto Firmino? Alisson Becker Or Adrian? Injuries | Fulham v Liverpool
Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage for their opening match of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, but who will start for The Reds?
Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League and you can watch what he had to say in his post-match press conference here.
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
RELATED PEOPLE
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Gary Neville Delivers His Verdict On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Situation At Manchester United
Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation at Manchester United whilst speaking on Sky Sports during the opening Premier League game of the season at Selhurst Park.
Report: Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi In Talks With Borussia Dortmund For Loan Move
Blues star Callum Hudson-Odoi looks to leave the club in search of regular game time after returning back from injury.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Man Utd training amid transfer exit talks – and could be in for Brighton recall
CRISTIANO RONALDO arrived at training this morning in line for a possible start on Sunday. The Manchester United star's future has dominated headlines this summer, as he desperately seeks an Old Trafford exit. But with no transfer having yet materialised, he could find himself in the team on Sunday against...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liverpool players not involved in the World Cup will jet off to Dubai for their winter break... as Jurgen Klopp aims to keep stars including Mohammed Salah and Luis Diaz match fit ahead of the second half of the season
Liverpool players not involved in the upcoming Qatar World Cup will still be heading to the middle-east this winter as part of the club's winter training camp taking place in Dubai. Jurgen Klopp will lose roughly eight to ten of his first-team stars for the World Cup beginning in November,...
SkySports
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says 'performance felt like a defeat' as Thiago suffers hamstring injury
Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool's performance in the 2-2 draw with Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season "was a defeat", with the best aspect of the day being the result. Fulham have proven difficult opponents for Klopp's side in recent years - the Cottagers now unbeaten in...
Thomas Tuchel reveals delight over Ben Chilwell's Chelsea return
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his and the club’s delight at seeing Ben Chilwell returning to the starting lineup. The 25-year-old started in their 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening, the Blues’ first three points of the new campaign. He even assisted the only goal of...
Report: RB Leipzig Grow in Confidence Over A Deal For Blues Star Timo Werner
German forward Timo Werner has been given the all-clear by Thomas Tuchel to depart the Chelsea squad this summer as it looks more likely that the 26-year-old will not be a part of the German boss's plans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fofana makes trophy and Koulibaly admisison ahead of improved third Chelsea bid
Chelsea target Wesley Fofana is a fan of Kalidou Koulibaly as the Blues eye up a new and improved bid for the Leicester City defender. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, with Thomas Tuchel keen to add to his defence. Marc Cucurella...
UEFA・
Manchester United vs Brighton: Erik ten Hag's pre-match reaction - Ronaldo benched, how Eriksen & Bruno works
Erik ten Hag's first competitive game as Manchester United manager is upon us, with the Reds hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. The manager has experienced a successful pre-season where he's been able to develop the squad and get them playing the football he wants to see. There...
ESPN
Georgino Wijnaldum leaves PSG for Roma loan just one year after joining from Liverpool
AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
MLS・
Virgil van Dijk is dubbed 'Van Disney' by fans as they mercilessly mock him for his torrid display in Liverpool's draw against Fulham after he was bullied by Aleksandar Mitrovic before bringing down the Serbian for a penalty
Virgil van Dijk has been widely ridiculed on social media after a poor performance that saw the Dutch captain conceding a penalty as Fulham earned a draw with Champions League finalists Liverpool in their first fixture since returning to the Premier League. The Championship winners enjoyed a fantastic start against...
Fulham vs Liverpool: TV channel, kick off time and team news
Newly promoted Fulham face a potentially brutal return to the Premier League as they welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage this afternoon. The Cottagers enjoyed a strong Championship season last term, finishing top of the league, two points ahead of runners-up Bournemouth. But in recent years have turned into something of...
"Needs time" - Jurgen Klopp suggests star forward won't start against Fulham
Despite scoring in the Community Shield final last Saturday, Darwin Nuñez could be facing another start from the bench ins Liverpool's game against Fulham. Klopp's side face take on the Championship winners today at Craven Cottage in the Premier League’s first lunchtime kick off of the season. A...
SB Nation
The Liverpool Offside 2022-23 Season Preview
After coming up just short in their chase for a historic quadruple last season, Liverpool kick off the 2022-23 season one of the consensus best clubs in England and Europe and will be expected to once again compete for the game’s top prizes against the likes of Manchester City in England and Bayern Munich in Europe in a season that will be interrupted by a winter World Cup.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: The Premier League winner who still lives at home and helps his parents with the dishes
Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup -- he's won them all.
UEFA・
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0