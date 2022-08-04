Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding

The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.

"Primary search and rescue has been completed, that doesn't mean there aren't a few places where we are looking for people," Beshear said.

The last rescue LEX 18 is aware of took place Tuesday.

Beshear said they are focused on getting people into housing. As of Thursday afternoon, two people were officially unaccounted for, both in Breathitt County. Beshear cautioned that doesn't mean more than two additional deaths could be reported, just they weren't reported missing.

KSP and Fish and Wildlife told LEX 18 that they have shifted into a security phase.

At least 1,400 people have been rescued by LEX18's count. LEX 18 asked Beshear about what stage of response they are in.

"I would call it more stabilizing people, think about wellness checks, think about people who may be stranded across their creeks but otherwise are unhurt," Beshear said.

The governor said he will keep search and rescue crews in Eastern Kentucky through Friday because there is more weather coming through and he wants to be prepared in case anyone needs to be rescued.

