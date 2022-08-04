Phillies pitching prospect Griff McGarry always has been a battler

Griff McGarry’s first 15 pitches during his July 29 start at Erie included only three strikes. Hit batter, walk, walk.

Bases loaded, no outs.

The situation could have completely unraveled for the Phillies’ No. 7 prospect, but the 23-year-old has been in tougher situations before.

The right-hander spent most of his senior season at the University of Virginia struggling to find his mechanical comfort zone.

“He was a two-way guy at UVA,” Reading pitching coach Matt Hockenberry said. “When started just pitching, he had some delivery flaws where he was trying to chase some positions in his body that didn’t allow him to throw strikes.”

McGarry’s first start of his last year at UVA in 2021 lasted only four innings: Four hits, three walks, a balk and 81 pitches.

The California native was sent to the bullpen that spring to work through the problems.

His last two starts at UVA were proof that he turned the corner physically and possessed strong mental makeup.

McGarry pitched seven scoreless innings in the NCAA Super Regional against Dallas Baptist, then had a no-hitter through seven in the College World Series against Mississippi State.

Less than three weeks later, the Phillies drafted McGarry in the fifth round of the MLB Draft.

“Struggles he’s had to go through in his baseball career dating back to high school and college,” Hockenberry said, “[have] allowed him to be able to handle whole the prospect list thing, that he may be the next big thing and a lot of the major league comparisons.

“He doesn’t worry about that because he knows he’s struggled before.”

McGarry responded to Hockenberry’s mound visit three batters into his July 29 outing by getting a sacrifice fly and back-to-back strikeouts. He limited the damage to one run in the first inning. He didn’t allow another one in his four innings.

Griffin Thomas McGarry’s grit was on display again. It is part of the makeup that convinced the Phillies to protect him through the trade deadline’s crazy final hours earlier this week.

McGarry zipped through Class A ball, then posted a 2.92 ERA and .105 batting average against in three road starts in Double-A despite dealing with a blister in his first start at Richmond and control issues early at Erie.

“Since I was 5 years old, I dreamed about playing professional baseball,” he said. “Even out of high school, I was thinking about the draft. I was picked in the 31st round. After that, I felt it was something I could pursue beyond UVA.”

McGarry is a four-pitch pitcher with a mid-90s fastball, change-up, curveball and slider. He has been working with Hockenberry and Jersey Shore pitching coach Brad Bergesen on tightening up the slider.

It is something he’ll need as he faces more polished and experienced hitters.

“I’m throwing it harder here and there and getting it more in the zone,” he said. “Especially at this level, there are not as many chases, so I’ve been able to locate it a little bit better.

“The last few outings, I was able to throw it for strikes no matter where it was in the count.”

McGarry has had control issues at times throughout his college and pro careers. His repertoire is electric. He has 96 strikeouts in 59 innings this season between Jersey Shore and Reading. He also has yielded 32 walks, seven hit batters and thrown six wild pitches.

A blister created some of those free passes in his first Double-A start, which came after three consecutive outings at Jersey Shore with at least 10 strikeouts.

Excitability also has created timing issues at times since McGarry earned the promotion to Double-A.

The Phillies’ unwillingness to part with McGarry is proof that the organization believes he is on a path to the majors. Experience will help iron out the occasional inconsistencies. McGarry’s toughness and determination will take care of the rest.

He grew up playing shortstop and looking up to former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who played every game like it was his last.

“It’s all about bouncing back,” McGarry said. “It definitely was not an ideal start [at Erie], but I made the most of that. I didn’t give up when something goes wrong.”

Thursday’s game: IronPigs 7, Mets 6, 10 innings

Will Toffey’s bases-loaded walk with no outs in the bottom of the 10th gave Lehigh Valley walk-off win. Pinch hitter Donny Sands tied the game with a bloop single to score Johan Camargo.

Josh Ockimey’s RBI double and Dalton Guthrie’s fielder’s choice tied the game for the IronPigs in the ninth.

Syracuse retook the lead on Nick Plummer’s RBI single in the top of the 10th.

Lehigh Valley (57-45) has won five in a row and remains tied with Jacksonville for first place in the International League East Division.

The Pigs took a 3-0 first-inning lead on Rafael Marchan’s two-run single and Jorge Bonifacio’s sacrifice fly.

The Mets scored once in the fourth and three in the fifth against Pigs starter Cristopher Sanchez. Michael Perez’s first home run of the season gave Syracuse a 5-3 lead in the ninth.

Toffey’s winning walk was Lehigh Valley’s third walk-off win this season. It is 2-4 in extra-inning games.

